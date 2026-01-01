Quiz: Only True History Buffs Can Pass This World Events Trivia

World history classes have only a limited amount of time during the school year to cover millennia of important events. It makes sense, then, that some things aren’t taught in school. That can make the moment you do discover a major historical event feel all the more shocking. Many of us think, “How did I not know this?!”

Those of us who truly love history will have to seek it out to learn the things that get cut from school lessons. If you think you know history from around the world, try the quiz below to see if you can consider yourself a true history buff!

How did you do? Are you a true history buff? There is a lot of world history that gets left out of textbooks and school curricula. You have to study it on your own to really grasp more than the historical events in your country.

More History Quizzes:

A great part about media is that it can provide more than just entertainment. If you want to brush up on your media knowledge, check out our quiz section for more challenges on film, TV, music, and more.

BULGARIA-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-PROTEST | NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyImages

World Events and Inspiration From Media

An interesting phenomenon is sweeping the globe currently, and it has ties to a certain piece of media. Gen Z protestors in several countries are coming out in full force to fight for human rights and against authoritarian regimes. Countries from Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe are seeing these mass protests, and some places like Nepal are even overthrowing their current governments.

Protestors in Nepal were going against the dismal job market and economy when violence broke out and left around 75 people dead. Nepal’s Prime Minister was forced to resign. Nepal’s protests influenced Madagascar to fight for its own restructuring of government. One thing all of these protests around the world have in common is the flag that protestors carry. The flag is a replica of the one used in the anime and manga One Piece.

Why One Piece?

Why has the “Straw Hat Pirates” flag become a symbol for these global protests? Well, One Piece follows a rag-tag bunch of pirates who end up fighting against the authoritarian regime that rules their world. The Gen Z protestors see the similarities between their plight and those of Luffy and his crew. To fight against governmental corruption, these protestors are raising the flag in solidarity with the fictional freedom fighters and with each other.

This is why media literacy helps us understand historical and current events. And it is interesting to see how the media we consume impacts the rest of our lives.

You May Also Like: