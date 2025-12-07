Quiz: How Fast Can You Name the Historical Event This Song Is Based on?

Music is an art form that helps us process emotions. So, it makes sense that we would use music to try to comprehend events in history. War, disasters, and political chaos are difficult to grapple with on their own, so songs can help us understand history in a visceral way. If you’re a history buff with a love of music, you might just be able to match the historical events to the songs. Take the quiz to find out:

How did you do? Do you need to brush up on your history or go back and listen to the songs? Some of your favorite songs could be talking about a piece of history, and you might never know. Even if you know the lyrics, the true meaning can sometimes be elusive.

More Quizzes:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

It’s always fascinating to learn new things with each listen, so I recommend checking out the songs from the quiz. Read our history section to learn more about these and many other historical events. And if you’re interested in more trivia, check out our quiz section.

Songs About Current Events

After looking at all the songs about historical events, you might wonder, “Are there songs that reflect what’s happening now?” The answer is yes! Musicians and songwriters don’t just write about the past. They try to bring attention to current events important to them.

One of the best parts about the accessibility of the internet is that you no longer have to be famous to get your songs out there. Plenty of independent songwriters and artists have been able to release their songs on Spotify, YouTube, or TikTok. Their messages are able to spread faster than any generation before them, and they are getting the word out about the events happening in our world right now.

Funny Takes

If you want a song that helps you laugh about the current craziness, you can check out “Hostile Government Takeover” and “Hostile Government Takeover Part 2” by @AGiftFromTodd on YouTube and TikTok. He also has an EDM remix of the first song that was a collab with Vinny Marchi. The songs can all be streamed on Spotify and iTunes.

Another tongue-in-cheek artist to follow is Franchesca Ramsey. She has several songs about how Google is free and more people should use it, as well as her famous political song, “The Leopards Ate My Face.” You can find her on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Serious Songs

If you were hoping for something with a more serious tone, reflecting the need for change and for people to stand up for justice, you should try Earth to Eve on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. She discusses the political climate in her songs.

A few other artists to check out are Mon Rovia and @shewillhunt. Mon Rovia's folk song “Heavy Foot” discusses the government. You can find him on YouTube and Instagram. @shewillhunt is on TikTok and Instagram. The band has numerous songs, but “Book Banning” and "Is It 1942 or Today?” are especially meaningful.

There are so many more artists to check out if you want music that reflects the times we’re living in.