The Best History Trivia Quiz Questions to See How Clever You Really Are

There are some events and figures in history that are so unequivocally influential—and so wildly world-changing—that they have truly stood the test of time. Marvels like Machu Picchu, the Egyptian pyramids, and the Mayan calendar are immortal examples of the transcendent wisdom of the ancients.
More modern events like the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and the dropping of the atomic bomb during World War II, meanwhile, mark moments where the world teetered on the brink of countless possible realities and was thrust into a future that would forever be determined by these singularly influential occurrences.
History is a constellation of these types of massive events—empires that rise and fall, massive wars, and incredible innovations and creative triumphs that all give shape to the countless little lives influenced by them.
Through deepening our knowledge of these hugely influential events, we can better understand our present moment, both in terms of the precedent for current events as well as what we can expect from the future. Alternatively, by forgetting the past, we risk repeating old mistakes and falling into cyclical patterns.
If you've been wishing to test your knowledge of some of history's most notorious events and figures, here are 100 questions that will allow you to do just that.
- Ancient History
- Medieval History
- Renaissance and Exploration
- Revolutionary and Civil Wars
- World War I and World War II
- U.S. History
- The Cold War
- Ancient and Modern Leaders
- Inventions, Discoveries, and Culture
- Miscellaneous History Trivia
Ancient History
1. Which ancient civilization built Machu Picchu?
Answer: The Inca civilization
2. What river was central to the development of ancient Egyptian civilization?
Answer: The Nile
3. Who was Rome's first emperor?
Answer: Augustus Caesar
4. What ancient city was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE?
Answer: Pompeii
5. What writing system was developed by the ancient Sumerians?
Answer: Cuneiform
6. What Greek philosopher instructed Alexander the Great?
Answer: Aristotle
7. What was the trade route connecting China to the Mediterranean called?
Answer: The Silk Road
8. Who was the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt?
Answer: Cleopatra VII
9. Which of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World was located in Alexandria, Egypt?
Answer: The Lighthouse of Alexandria
10. Which empire did Genghis Khan rule?
Answer: The Mongol Empire
Medieval History
11. What year did the Battle of Hastings take place?
Answer: 1066
12. What document signed in 1215 limited the English king's power?
Answer: The Magna Carta
13. What pandemic killed millions of people in Europe in the 14th century?
Answer: The Black Death
14. What French heroine famously led troops in the Hundred Years' War?
Answer: Joan of Arc
15. What was the Byzantine Empire's capital city?
Answer: Constantinople
16. What Viking explorer is said to have reached North America around the year 1000?
Answer: Leif Erikson
17. What was the name of the series of religious wars fought between the Christians and Muslims over the Holy Land?
Answer: The Crusades
18. What empire conquered Constantinople in 1453?
Answer: The Ottoman Empire
19. What was the dominant social system in medieval Europe called?
Answer: Feudalism
20. What university is considered the oldest university in the English-speaking world?
Answer: Oxford University
Renaissance and Exploration
21. Who painted the Sistine Chapel's ceiling?
Answer: Michelangelo
22. What explorer's expedition completed the first circumnavigation of the globe?
Answer: The expedition of Ferdinand Magellan
23. What was the name of the invention by Johannes Gutenberg that helped spread information across Europe?
Answer: The printing press
24. What artist painted the Mona Lisa?
Answer: Leonardo da Vinci
25. What navigator reached India after sailing around the Cape of Good Hope in 1498?
Answer: Vasco da Gama
26. What movement involved a new interest in classical art and learning in Europe?
Answer: The Renaissance
27. What explorer is credited with reaching the Americas in 1492?
Answer: Christopher Columbus
28. What English playwright wrote Macbeth?
Answer: William Shakespeare
29. What astronomer proposed the Earth revolves around the sun?
Answer: Nicolaus Copernicus
30. What European country initially sponsored Christopher Columbis's voyage?
Answer: Spain
Revolutionary and Civil Wars
31. What year did the American Revolution start?
Answer: 1775
32. Who originally wrote the Declaration of Independence?
Answer: Thomas Jefferson
33. What prison was stormed at the beginning of the French Revolution?
Answer: The Bastille
34. Who became emperor of France after the French revolution?
Answer: Napoleon Bonaparte
35. What slogan is associated with the French Revolution?
Answer: "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity"
36. What war was fought between the North and South of the United States from 1861 to 1865?
Answer: The American Civil War
37. What battle is generally considered the major turning point in the American Civil War?
Answer: The Battle of Gettysburg
38. What document did Abraham Lincoln issue that declared the freedom of enslaved people in Confederate states?
Answer: The Emancipation Proclamation
39. Who was the president of the United States during most of the American Civil War?
Answer: Abraham Lincoln
40. What Haitian revolutionary led the slave revolt that created Haiti?
Answer: Toussaint Louverture
World War I and World War II
41. What event led to World War I in 1914?
Answer: The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand
42. Which alliance included Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Italy prior to World War I?
Answer: The Triple Alliance
43. What treaty marked the end of World War I?
Answer: The Treaty of Versailles
44. Who was the prime minister of the United Kingdom for the majority of World War II?
Answer: Winston Churchill
45. What event brought the United States into World War II?
Answer: The attack on Pearl Harbor
46. What was the codename for the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944?
Answer: D-Day (Operation Overlord)
47. What dictator led Nazi Germany during World War II?
Answer: Adolf Hitler
48. What two cities were targeted with atomic bombs in 1945?
Answer: Hiroshima and Nagasaki
49. What was the name of the genocide in which six million Jews were murdered during World War II?
Answer: The Holocaust
50. What international organization was founded in 1945 to promote peace and cooperation?
Answer: The United Nations
U.S. History
51. Who was the United States' first president?
Answer: George Washington
52. What 1803 purchase nearly doubled the United States' size?
Answer: The Louisiana Purchase
53. What was the route taken by settlers who moved west in wagons during the 19th century called?
Answer: The Oregon Trail
54. Which amendment to the U.S. Constitution gave women the right to vote?
Answer: The 19th Amendment
55. What economic crisis started with the stock market crash of 1929?
Answer: The Great Depression
56. Who was president of the United States during the majority of the Great Depression and World War II?
Answer: Franklin D. Roosevelt
57. What movement pushed for equal rights for African Americans during the 1950s and '60s?
Answer: The Civil Rights Movement
58. Who gave the "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963?
Answer: Martin Luther King Jr.
59. What U.S. president resigned from office in 1974?
Answer: Richard Nixon
60. What was the 1969 mission that first landed humans on the moon called?
Answer: Apollo 11
The Cold War
61. What two superpowers were rivals during the Cold War?
Answer: The United States and the Soviet Union
62. What divided East and West Berlin from 1961 to 1989?
Answer: The Berlin Wall
63. What conflict from 1950 to 1953 involved North and South Korea?
Answer: The Korean War
64. What is the name of the 1962 situation that brought the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war?
Answer: The Cuban Missile Crisis
65. What Soviet leader introduced reforms known as glasnost and perestroika?
Answer: Mikhail Gorbachev
66. What year did the Berlin Wall fall?
Answer: 1989
67. What war involved the United States and Southeast Asia during the 1960s and '70s?
Answer: The Vietnam War
68. What military alliance was formed between the United States and Western European nations in 1949?
Answer: NATO
69. What country launched the first artificial satellite?
Answer: The Soviet Union
70. What was the name of the competition between the U.S. and Soviet Union that focused on space exploration?
Answer: The Space Race
Ancient and Modern Leaders
71. What queen was the ruler of England during the Spanish Armada's failed invasion in 1588?
Answer: Queen Elizabeth I
72. What South African leader spent 27 years in prison before becoming president?
Answer: Nelson Mandela
73. Who was the United Kingdom's first female prime minister?
Answer: Margaret Thatcher
74. What Indian leader promoted nonviolent resistance against British rule?
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
75. What was the name of the first emperor of China?
Answer: Qin Shi Huang
76. What was the title of the Russian ruler known as "Peter the Great"?
Answer: Peter I
77. What American president gave the Gettysburg Address?
Answer: Abraham Lincoln
78. What Egyptian pharaoh's tomb was discovered mostly intact in 1922?
Answer: Tutankhamun
79. Who led the Soviet Union during most of World War II?
Answer: Joseph Stalin
80. What Roman general crossed the Rubicon River in 49 BCE?
Answer: Julius Caesar
Inventions, Discoveries, and Culture
81. Who gets credit for inventing the telephone?
Answer: Alexander Graham Bell
82. What duo are credited with building and flying the first successful airplane?
Answer: Orville and Wilbur Wright
83. What famous ship sank on its maiden voyage in 1912?
Answer: The Titanic
84. What scientist discovered the theory of relativity?
Answer: Albert Einstein
85. What was the name of North America's first successful English colony?
Answer: Jamestown
86. What disease was eradicated around the world in 1980?
Answer: Smallpox
87. What invention did Thomas Edison most famously improve for practical use?
Answer: The lightbulb
88. What document starts with the words "We the People"?
Answer: The U.S. Constitution
89. What city hosted the first modern Olympic Games?
Answer: Athens
90. What newspaper headline incorrectly claimed "Dewey Defeats Truman" in 1948?
Answer: The Chicago Tribune
Miscellaneous History Trivia
91. What country gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States?
Answer: France
92. What was the ship that the Pilgrims took to North America in 1620 called?
Answer: The Mayflower
93. Which empire built a vast road network across South America?
Answer: The Inca Empire
94. What ancient civilization is known for creating a calendar and huge pyramids in Mesoamerica?
Answer: The Maya
95. What U.S. state was the last to join the Union?
Answer: Hawaii
96. What was the name of the scandal that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation?
Answer: Watergate
97. Which explorer gave the Pacific Ocean its name?
Answer: Ferdinand Magellan
98. What was the first successful vaccine, developed by Edward Jenner?
Answer: The smallpox vaccine
99. Which amendment prohibited the manufacture and sale of alcohol in the United States?
Answer: The 18th Amendment
100. Which civilization built the city of Tenochtitlán?
Answer: The Aztec civilization