Why We Wish on 11:11: The Meaning of Angel Number 1111

If you’ve ever seen the number 11:11 pop up somewhere and felt compelled to make a wish—or to urge whoever you’re with to do so—you’ve participated in the magic of angel number 1111.

This four-digit number is one of many so-called angel numbers, which are numbers believed to have specific spiritual meanings, at least in certain New Age schools of thought. But what does 1111 signify, and why do many of us instantly make a wish whenever we see it on the clock?

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What Are Angel Numbers?

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Angel numbers are sequences of numbers that typically consist of repeating digits, such as 222 or 444. The practice of associating numbers with sacredness or specific meanings is ancient, and numerology dates back at least to the 6th century BCE, when the work of the Greek mathematician Pythagoras helped establish the first known cult based on the symbolism of certain numbers.

The term “angel numbers” is much more recent. It was coined by former New Age writer Doreen Virtue in the early 2000s, and though Virtue has since converted to Christianity and denounced angel numbers, the term she created has stuck around and has found a large audience on social media. Today, the Internet is full of videos and posts from people seeing so-called “angel numbers” wherever they look.

In general, angel numbers are thought to have specific meanings that are usually perceived as signs from the universe, at least by those who choose to believe in them. “It is believed that these numbers are messages from the spiritual universe that offer insight, wisdom, and directionality,” writes metaphysical practitioner Aliza Kelly in Allure. “Whether you assign them to angels, guides, ancestors, spirits, or simply a higher state of your own consciousness, angel numbers can confirm you're on the right path, shed invaluable insight on a complicated situation, or even illuminate the powerful, mystical meaning behind recurring themes you experience throughout your life.”

What Does Angel Number 1111 Mean?

1111 has a variety of meanings depending on whose analysis you follow. It is often associated with new beginnings, and can refer to potential, possibility, and the start of a new era that might lead towards great change, growth, or even enlightenment. The number one has always represented beginnings, of course—so it makes sense that this number repeated four times over might be seen as doubling down on that theme.

Other analyses say that the number signifies that you are protected, in alignment, and on the right path, an interpretation that can generally be applied to any angel number you might happen to spot. Some others say that the number one represents union with the divine and the creator, and the number is linked to the sun and the energy of starting anew. 1111 is generally seen as a very positive sign when it comes to love, money, and career, indicating that you can trust that you are exactly where you need to be.

According to Gaia, 1111 or 11:11 is a powerful sign that you are on your way to higher spiritual growth, and it may also be a sign that now is the time to manifest your wildest dreams.

What Does Seeing 11:11 on the Clock Mean?

All of these aforementioned meanings can also apply to seeing 11:11 on the clock, but the practice of “making a wish” when we see this number is specifically connected to the aforementioned relationship between the number 1111 and manifestation.

The exact origins of wishing on 11:11 are not known, but this little ritual was popularized in part by Solara Antara Amaa-Ra, who founded a New Age group called Star-Borne Unlimited in 1986. The group’s beliefs were centered around 11:11, and contributed to certain New Age interpretations of the number.

According to Amaa-Ra’s book 11:11: Inside the Doorway, 11:11 is a “wake-up call.” She describes it as a “pre-encoded trigger placed within our cellular memory banks prior to our descent to matter which, when activated, signifies that our time of completion is near” and goes on to say that on January 11, 1982, “all of humanity shall be given the opportunity to move onto a new spiral of consciousness.”

Illusionist Uri Gellar also played a role in the 1990s when he emphasized the number's energetic power, and to this day, he still encourages his followers to make certain wishes when the clock strikes 11:11. Devout 11:11 wishers sometimes even propose that the 60 seconds between 11:11 and 11:12 are an extremely powerful portal for manifestation, and one should only focus on positive thoughts during this time, as any energy focused on in this window may be highly amplified.

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