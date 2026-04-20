Why Casinos Don’t Have Clocks—It May Not Be the Reason You’re Thinking

Just like the bets that are placed inside them, casinos come in all shapes and sizes. But regardless of whether it’s some glamorous high-stakes establishment in Macao or the South of France, à la James Bond, or some rather lower-stakes gambling house on the outskirts of an ordinary city, casinos the world over tend to have one curious thing in common: inside, there won’t be a single clock.

In fact, no matter where you are, and no matter where you look, the only way you’ll have any chance of keeping track of time inside a casino is if you have your phone or a watch with you. So why are casinos seemingly so determined to keep their players in the dark when it comes to time?

Why Casinos May Lack Clocks: The Most Common Theory

Retro casino slot machine reading "777" | charles taylor / Shutterstock

Well, as you might have already assumed from that question, the most widely held explanation here is that this really is all about keeping you in the dark—in more ways than one. Without a clock that allows you to easily keep track of time inside a casino, the casino itself becomes a kind of timeless, fantasy environment for its players. And without a clock telling you how long you’ve been there, you’re less likely to worry about how much time has passed, how much you’ve spent, and what’s going on in the outside world. Ultimately, by removing clocks, the casino quietly and somewhat surreptitiously encourages you to remain seated at your table, wheel, or machine, and to continue putting down cash.

It’s a simple trick, and apparently an effective one too, with research suggesting casino players really do tend to lose track of time when they’re playing, and end up staying longer than they might have intended. And it’s for this reason too, in fact, that casinos often have no windows, skylights, or any other form of natural light too; without the sunshine (or perhaps, the sunset) outside to keep your biological clock in check, you’re likewise quietly encouraged to remain at the casino a little longer, to continue playing, and to give in to the bizarre time-free environment inside.

Maybe It's Not About Making Gamblers Lose Track Of Time, After All

Estoril Casino slot machines | Horacio Villalobos/GettyImages

As cunning as all of this might sound, though, according to the author and former Las Vegas casino manager Bill Friedman, it wasn’t the casino operators who designed their establishments this way, but rather the patrons who demanded it. Gamblers actively want a little escapism from the outside world, Friedman argues, and ultimately it was they who requested the casinos lower the blinds and lose the clocks so that they could forget about what’s going on elsewhere and concentrate on the game at hand. As he told The Hustle in an interview in 2024, gamblers “don’t want time. […] They are in a fantasy and an escape world.”

Some casino operators, meanwhile, dismiss the idea that removing the clocks and natural light makes gamblers lose track of time as a “conspiracy theory.” Instead, they suggest that there is a far more practical reason behind the casinos’ curiously timeless and natural light-free environment. As Indiana casino manager Dan Nita told Time Out in 2011, natural light can’t be controlled in the same way as internal lights, and can sometimes create a glare on playing screens, cards, and other casino equipment. By doing away with the windows, therefore, the casino operators can control the lighting and environment more precisely, avoiding any potential dazzle or visual disturbance.

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