Halfway through It’s a Wonderful Life, which opened in New York on December 20, 1946, George Bailey comes back from his own wedding to find a crowd at the Bailey Brothers Building and Loan demanding to be paid.

George tries to explain that he doesn’t keep their cash in a safe: “The money’s not here,” he says, and “your money’s in Joe’s house,” and in the Kennedy house, and in a hundred others. Tom wants his $242 in cash, and George gives him a slip of paper to sign and tells him he’ll get his money in 60 days. When Tom balks, George reminds him, “that’s what you agreed to when you bought your shares.”

It plays like a stall, but a Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond history of building and loans says the withdrawal process in that scene is accurate. This is the story of the business George was actually trying to run.

You Didn’t Deposit, You Joined

James Stewart and Lionel Barrymore in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ | Screen Archives/GettyImages

The building and loan was originally modeled on British building societies. The first American one was the Oxford Provident Building Association, which opened in 1831 in Frankford, Pennsylvania (now part of Philadelphia), and it was founded by two English-born factory owners. Members joined by signing up for $500 shares and paying $3 a month for each share.

Then they would take turns borrowing from the pot, often by bidding against each other for the next loan. Nobody was a depositor: you were a part-owner, which is why George can say the money is in the neighbors’ houses with a straight face.

This was a mortgage that a factory worker could get. National banks were not allowed to make real estate loans at all, and state banks could demand up to 60 percent down on loans that ran five years or less. According to Price and Walter’s longer paper, bank mortgages in the 1920s averaged three years, while building and loan mortgages averaged 11 years, and 95 percent of them paid themselves off. By 1927 there were 12,804 building and loan associations with 11.3 million members, in a country of 119 million people.

Building and loan mortgages were different from the mortgages we know today. The classic type was a share accumulation loan. The borrower kept buying shares in the building and loan each month until the value of the shares plus their dividends equaled what he owed. That typically took about 12 years, though it could run longer or shorter depending on the dividend rate.

In a direct reduction loan, each payment cut the principal, and the borrower knew the payoff date on day one. Those existed by the 1880s, but most associations didn’t switch to them until the mid-1930s, after the mortgage crisis showed borrowers how much risk the old contract had put on them.

Why the 60 Days Mattered

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A depositor in a bank could walk in and take out his money at any time. Building and loan members owned shares in the association, and under plans that allowed early withdrawal at all, the association commonly got 30 or 60 days to pay the member. The Richmond Fed says that made building and loans more stable than banks in panics like the one in 1907.

Still, the number of building and loans fell from 12,342 in 1929 to 8,006 ten years later. The closures didn’t come from runs: many associations had borrowed short-term from banks, the banks had failed, and real estate prices had fallen.

Herbert Hoover proposed a system of mortgage banks in late 1931, and the Federal Home Loan Bank Act became law on July 22, 1932. As Hoover later wrote, the loss of the old homestead had been played out a million times “not because of the designing villain but because of a fault in our financial system.” Bedford Falls got its villain anyway.

The Home Owners’ Loan Act of June 13, 1933, authorized the chartering of “Federal Savings and Loan Associations,” and even these weren’t accepting deposits yet (the law said “No deposits shall be accepted”). A year later, the National Housing Act created the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation to insure the savings of such institutions.

Through the 1930s and 1940s, the industry’s name changed from “building and loan” to “savings and loan,” part of a post-Depression makeover that historian David Mason described to Marketplace, as the St. Louis Fed recounts.

Where the Building and Loans Went

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By 1980, the almost 4,000 S&Ls with $600 billion in assets had fallen into the exact trap the 60-day rule was built to avoid, funding long fixed-rate mortgages with short-term deposits. When inflation and interest rates shot up in the late 1970s and early 1980s, depositors fled for better rates elsewhere and the mortgages on the S&Ls’ books lost value.

According to the Federal Reserve’s history of the crisis, the insurance fund had $6 billion in reserves in 1983, but paying off the insured depositors of the failed thrifts would have cost roughly $25 billion. So regulators let the insolvent “zombies” keep operating. In 1987 the insurer decided it would be cheaper to burn down a bankrupt Texas thrift’s unfinished condominiums than to try to sell them.

Congress abolished the insurer in 1989, and the cleanup agency closed 747 S&Ls at a cost to taxpayers of up to $124 billion.

As of June 30, 2025, there were 503 S&Ls left in the U.S., so if you want to run down Main Street screaming “Merry Christmas, you wonderful old Building and Loan,” you can still find one.