8 Misconceptions About Detoxing

People have pretty much always been fascinated by the idea that it might be possible to cleanse the body, mind, and spirit by ingesting, releasing, or giving up certain foods or substances. Today, this fascination has led to the concept of detoxing, which—in the context of modern health and wellness trends—typically refers to using tactics like fasting, supplements, or specific diets to clear the body of purportedly toxic material. This might include pollutants, heavy metals, processed foods, or other substances that some believe have negative health effects.

Detoxing isn’t a modern trend, but it’s become wildly popular in an era where quick-fix wellness fads and dubious health advice is pervasive. Today, there’s a ton of information floating around about detoxing with diets, supplements, and juice cleanses, though a lot of this information isn’t backed by science, and some of it is just plain wrong. Unfortunately, some of these misconceptions can lead to extremely dangerous consequences.

Misconception: Detoxing Can Make Up For an Unhealthy Lifestyle

Participating in the occasional detox might seem like a way to balance out or make up for poor lifestyle choices, but it unfortunately doesn’t work that way. If your sleeping, eating, and movement habits aren’t up to par, a detox won’t be anywhere near as effective as actual long-term changes. A detox will also never balance out the negative effects of excessive alcohol or drug use, exposure to polluted air or unsafe water, or similar issues. Sometimes there’s no quick fix for what needs to be a permanent change.

2. Misconception: Detoxing Is An Effective Way to Lose Weight

Many detox teas and supplements are marketed as weight loss products, but like most fad diets, detoxing often doesn’t actually successfully lead to weight loss, and the results are rarely sustainable if it does.

There’s little to no evidence that detoxing by using weight-loss teas or other weight-loss supplements help people lose weight other than in the short term. Often, that weight is water weight and will return right after you stop using the product or participating in the diet. Some tea companies have even been sued for falsely advertising weight-loss effects without proper research to back it up.

3. Misconception: The Body Doesn't Naturally Detox

Many detoxification products are marketed to the general population as supplements that everyone needs or could benefit from. But actually, the body itself is a powerful detoxification machine that often functions perfectly well on its own.

For example, our intestines naturally block parasites before they can become part of our bloodstream, and our livers naturally help rid the body of harmful substances. In its natural state, and with the help of a generally healthy lifestyle, the body is usually perfectly adequate for detoxing, and there’s no need for independent detoxes or supplements. However, this might be untrue in the case of organ-related issues, alcoholism, nicotine addiction, or other incidences when the body is flooded with toxins, and research on the efficacy of detoxes is still ongoing.

4. Misconception: Everyone Should Detox the Same Way

Many detox methods are only tested on a small sample size, if they’re tested at all, and many can be more beneficial for certain types of people—a fact that marketing executives are often careful to disguise when advertising diets or products, of course. For example, some research has indicated that the keto diet is more beneficial for men. Factors like age, diet, cultures, history with eating disorders, and other pre-existing conditions can also lead to radically different results for different people using the same practice.

5. Misconception: Detoxing Can't Be Harmful

Some detoxes can be dangerous for certain people with specific conditions, and it’s extremely important to do your research before embarking on any detox. For example, colon cleanses have been found to have potential side effects for people who suffer from hemorrhoids, heart disease, or kidney disease. Additionally, some liver supplements have been linked to liver failure and other issues.

Some detox drink blends are unpasteurized and can contain bacteria that might be dangerous for immunocompromised people. Other juice blends can be high in oxalate, which can be risky to people prone to kidney stones. Also, frequent fasts and cleanses might actually have adverse effects on certain people, resulting in issues like anemia, muscle loss, and abdominal pain due to a lack of necessary nutrients, among other consequences.

As with all health and wellness practices, it’s important to keep your own specific needs in mind rather than blindly trusting any kind of advertisement or packaging.

6. Misconception: Detoxing Is Backed By Science

Many juices, supplements, and detox teas claim to filter out toxins or heavy metals from the body, but there is very little definitive scientific evidence to support that they can actually do this. Instead, many of these are diuretics or laxatives. Additionally, many detox products are labeled as supplements, which means they don’t have to go through FDA approval like other drugs. Overall, there’s very little scientific evidence that supports the benefits of detoxing.

7. Misconception: Feeling Terrible During a Detox Is a Sign It's Working

Many detox teas, supplements, and cleanses can lead to fatigue, irritability, gas, diarrhea, and other symptoms. While some detox brands and practitioners label these symptoms as signs that the detox is working, they also definitely could be signs that your system isn’t responding well to the detox process or that a specific cleanse or approach isn’t right.

8. Misconception: Detoxes Don't Work, Ever

While most of these misconceptions are reminders that detoxing isn’t a scientifically sound practice, many people also believe that detoxes don’t work at all, ever—which also isn’t definitively true. At the very least, when undertaken with adequate research and care, some detox practices can serve as powerful mental resets. For many people, detoxes are part of a broader commitment to eating better and living better in general, which is almost always beneficial.

Ultimately, research is still in its infancy when it comes to detoxes, and as always, it’s important to do your own.