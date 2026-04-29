Why the Buffalo Sabres Play "O Canada" Before Every Game

If you walk into a Buffalo Sabres home game expecting the usual American sports traditions, you'll notice something different right away. Before the puck drops, "O Canada" fills the arena, even if the opposing team is from, let’s say, Tennessee or Florida.

This is not a mistake, and it's not just tradition for tradition's sake. It's a hockey hallmark of one of the most unique cross-border relationships in professional sports.

A HOP, SKIP, AND A PUCK AWAY

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The Sabres are, geographically speaking, practically neighbors with Canada. Just three miles (less than a 10-minute drive) separate the KeyBank Center from the Canadian border. It’s close enough that you can literally see Canada from the higher levels of the parking ramp. In fact, a large portion of the team's fans call Southern Ontario home, with thousands of Canadians crossing the border regularly to attend the games.

SABRES FANS

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Because of this, playing "O Canada" is less about the arena’s location and more about celebrating the fans themselves. Some Canadian fans choose Sabres games over attending Toronto Maple Leafs games due to high ticket prices. The anthem, then, serves as a gesture of respect to a fan base that extends beyond borders.

CANADIAN CONNECTION

French Connection Line - 1980 | Robert Shaver/Bruce Bennett Collection/GettyImages

But the connection runs even deeper than ticket sales. Canadian influence is stitched into the very fabric of the Sabres franchise. Even the team's name uses the Canadian English spelling, a deliberate choice made to honor its Canadian supporters when the team was founded. The name itself came from a Toronto filmmaker (Harry Cole), reinforcing the idea that this is a team shaped, in part, by Canadian culture.

On the ice, the Canadian presence is just as strong. Many of the greatest players in Sabres history have been Canadian, including the legendary "French Connection" line of Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, and René Robert. The majority of the franchise's all-time greats (and many Hall of Fame inductees) hail from Canada, showing just how integral the country has been to the team's success and identity.

BLUE LINE BRIDGE

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All of this adds up to something pretty rare: an American franchise forged by the shared traditions and passions of two countries. The Sabres aren't just located near Canada; they actively embrace the relationship.

So, when "O Canada" plays in addition to The Star-Spangled Banner at a Buffalo Sabres game, it isn't about the opponent. It's about geography, history, and loyalty. It's a recognition that (at least for this team) a border is more of a bridge than a boundary.

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