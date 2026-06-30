Why the Longest Match in Wimbledon History Lasted Three Days

The longest tennis match of all time lasted an astonishing 665 minutes.

American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut battled through the first round of the men's singles tournament for over 11 hours at the 2010 Wimbledon; a match that spanned three days and served its way into the record books.

Typically, players compete in best-of-5 sets that last about 90 minutes each, but in June 2010, a series of unheard-of circumstances suspended play, resulting in an almost unbelievable 183 games. For reference, a standard set is anywhere from six to twelve games, making this a historic anomaly.

If men's singles matches usually last anywhere from three and a half to five hours, what, exactly, made this one continue for days?

THE LONGEST TENNIS MATCH EVER PLAYED

The Championships - Wimbledon 2010: Day Four | Pool/GettyImages

The match began on June 22. Isner and Mahut had already completed four out of five sets when play was paused due to "lack of natural light," according to the Olympics. The competitors returned to the court the next day to begin their fifth set, only for play to be suspended again for the same reason.

As if light wasn’t enough of an obstacle, the electronic scoreboard couldn't keep up and eventually stopped working. On June 24, the players returned for a third day with the score tied at 47-47. Isner finally pulled ahead in the 138th game, moving on to the second of seven rounds after spending a staggering eight hours and 11 minutes in the final set alone.

THE SHORTEST MATCH THAT YEAR

The Championships - Wimbledon 2010: Day Five | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

After completing the longest match in tennis history, Isner, understandably exhausted, was eliminated in the next round on June 25, losing to the Netherlands' Thiemo de Bakker.

According to ESPN, that match was the shortest men's singles match at the All England Club that year. Ironically, Isner had played both the longest and shortest matches, one likely influencing the other.

When asked about the second round, Isner admitted he "didn't really have a chance" after draining his energy to such an extent, and just wanted to give his body a break after an intense week at Wimbledon.

"Right now, I just can't wait to sit down on a couch for a prolonged period of time. I spent a lot of hours on my feet the last three-four days. I just need to sit back and rest and let my body recoup."

This wouldn't be the last time Isner faced Mahut across the net. The very next year, the two met again in the first round, with Isner winning in straight sets.

WHY HISTORY WON'T REPEAT ITSELF

The Championships - Wimbledon 2010: Day Four | Hamish Blair/GettyImages

The first round of the 2010 Wimbledon men’s singles will almost certainly remain the longest match in history because the rules have since changed.

Back then, the final set continued "until any player had won two more games than his opponent, with a minimum of six games to be won." Now, in 2026, at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, collectively referred to as the "Grand Slams," the rules state that a "super tie break" will determine the winner if the score is tied 6-6, making it impossible to surpass Isner and Mahut’s lengthy (to say the least) match.

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