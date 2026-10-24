The 10 Best Stephen King Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Stephen King’s books tend to lend themselves extremely well to the screen. From the unforgettable image of Carrie White doused in blood at prom to the ghostly ballrooms and blood-soaked elevators of The Shining, this horror master’s work has led to the creation of some of the most memorable images in modern cinematic history.

Some of the films based on his work are definitely more well-respected than others, though. While there are a significant number of King adaptations on Rotten Tomatoes that have received pretty abysmal reviews, you’re definitely more likely to have heard of the features with the highest ratings on the platform. Here are the Stephen King adaptations with the best Tomatometer ratings.

Carrie (1976) // 94%

Topping the list of all the Stephen King adaptations on Rotten Tomatoes is 1976’s Carrie, which stars Sissy Spacek as the titular telekinetic teen. Spacek is entrancing in her portrayal of Carrie’s sensitive and vulnerable nature and her revenge against the bullies that torment her. All the charms of ‘70s cinema are here, and the film’s blend of humor, artistry, and violence works effortlessly. But it’s the film’s deep plunge into Carrie’s psyche and its eventual fracturing that make it so memorably haunting. Critics particularly loved its editing, cinematography, jump scares, and Brian De Palma’s direction, and one reviewer even called it “one of those rare instances when the movie is vastly superior to the book.”

1922 (2017) // 92%

2017’s 1922 follows a farmer whose wife threatens to sell the 100 acres of farmland she inherited. He winds up manipulating his son into helping him to murder his wife, but that’s just the start of this dark tale. Reviewers praised the acting, suspense, and pervasive sense of dread, with many appreciating its atmosphere most of all.

Gerald’s Game (2017) // 91%

In Gerald’s Game, a woman’s husband dies in the middle of a role-playing game, leaving her tied to the bed with no way out. What follows is a hallucinatory exploration of trauma, memory, truth, and what it really means to be free. Reviewers lavished praise on Carla Gugino’s performance, as well as on director Mike Flanagan’s ability to transform a book once thought unfilmable into a highly watchable and deeply disturbing psychological thriller.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) // 89%

It’s easy to forget that Stephen King was the person who crafted the story behind The Shawshank Redemption, but indeed, this story of imprisonment, transformation, and hope comes from a 1982 novella by none other than King. Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star as inmates in a brutal prison, and the film explores their efforts to find solace and purpose there. The film is widely regarded as a classic, and Rotten Tomatoes critics praised its profoundly moving themes of redemption and possibility. Critics also loved Robbins and Freeman’s performances and praised the movie’s emotional heft.

The Dead Zone (1983) // 89%

Also with an 89 percent fresh score is this 1983 film, which is based on King’s venture into sci-fi in his 1979 novel of the same name. It follows a man who wakes up years after a coma to find out he possesses psychic abilities. Reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes praised David Cronenberg’s direction, Christopher Walken’s performance, and the film’s deft blend of horror and psychodrama.

The Long Walk (2025) // 88%

King’s 1979 horror novel of the same name received the cinematic treatment in 2025. The book and movie follow an alternative version of the United States ruled over by a fascist regime. The government oversees a competition that forces a group of boys to walk along Route 1 at a steady speed; if they fail to do so, after three warnings, they are shot and killed. The contest continues until only one remains. Reviewers praised the film’s emotional impact and cultural relevance, and many said it didn’t quite reach masterpiece level, though it came close. Others criticized its slow pace, but most seemed to agree that this is a horrifying and disturbing feature that stays with you long after the end credits.

Dolores Claiborne (1995) // 87%

This 1995 psychological thriller follows a Maine mother suspected of killing her employer. Reviewers praised Kathy Bates’ performance and the film’s haunting atmosphere, as well as its handling of the book’s many sensitive and complex themes.

Misery (1990) // 86%

Kathy Bates stars as a superfan who rescues her favorite horror author after a car crash, only to wind up holding him captive in her remote cabin. A powerful interrogation of obsession, fandom, and parasocial relationships, Misery has cemented a memorable place in horror movie history. Reviewers loved Bates’ masterful performance and Rob Reiner’s direction, praising its deft mix of laughs, suspense, and gore.

It (2017) // 85%

2017 was clearly a banner year for Stephen King adaptations. The year also saw the first film version of It—King’s legendary tale about a group of children facing off against a horrific clown—come to screens. (The memorable 1990 adaptation was actually a two-part television miniseries.) Reviewers largely appreciated the film’s emphasis on friendship, its fleshed-out coming-of-age themes, and its contribution to the horror revival of the late 2010s.

The Shining (1980) // 84%

Coming in at number 10 is The Shining, the iconic adaptation of King’s legendary novel about a spirit-filled hotel, the man who loses his mind within it, and the family that bears the brunt of his decline. Reviewers agreed that the Stanley Kubrick-directed horrorfest is altogether chilling, and fittingly, the film continues to breed conspiracy theories to this day. Many also praised Jack Nicholson’s adept portrayal of a man descending into utter madness. The relatively few negative reviews cite the film’s slowness and lack of supernatural elements, but most view this as an unequivocal horror classic.