Why Do We Kiss Under Mistletoe During the Holidays?

I’m sure that, at one point or another, you’ve found yourself hovering under a doorway in December waiting for a smooch. The unassuming little green sprig, a.k.a. mistletoe, has somehow become the official wingman of the holiday season. But why, exactly, do we kiss under it?

As it turns out, mistletoe has been meddling in human affairs for a very long time.

Mistletoe’s Ancient Origins

A kiss under mistletoe | DEA / ICAS94/GettyImages

Long before it was dangling above doorframes, mistletoe was considered downright magical. Ancient Greeks and Romans believed it had serious healing powers, using it to treat everything from cramps to poisons. The fact that it stayed green and even produced berries during winter (when most plants were dying) made it feel almost supernatural.

But mistletoe’s romantic reputation really took off with the Celtic Druids. Around the first century A.D., Druids viewed mistletoe as a sacred symbol of vitality and fertility. Because it didn’t grow from the ground but instead appeared high up in trees, they believed it existed somewhere between heaven and Earth.

Then there’s the Norse mythology, which is both tragic and romantic: According to legend, Frigg, the goddess of love, tried to protect her son Baldur by making everything in nature promise not to harm him. She forgot mistletoe. Loki, ever the menace, used it to kill Baldur. In some later versions of the story, Baldur is revived, and a relieved Frigg declares mistletoe a symbol of love, promising to kiss anyone who passes beneath it.

A More Modern History

Two people kiss under the mistletoe | Lambert/Getty Images

Historians generally agree that kissing under the mistletoe became a thing in England sometime between the early 1700s and late 1700s. Interestingly, earlier writings about mistletoe mention all kinds of superstitions but say nothing about kissing.

By the 19th century, the tradition had fully entered pop culture. In England, there were very specific (and very weird) rules: each kiss required plucking a berry from the mistletoe, and once the berries were gone, so was your kissing license. Refusing a kiss was considered bad luck, though modern interpretations thankfully allow for consent and personal boundaries.

The tradition crossed the Atlantic thanks to Washington Irving, who documented English Christmas customs in the early 1800s. His wildly popular writing helped shape the version of Christmas we recognize today, with mistletoe smooches included.

Pucker Up, Buttercup

So why has this tradition lasted? Probably because it hits the perfect holiday sweet spot: a little awkward, a little romantic, and ritualistic enough to feel charming rather than forced. Mistletoe gives people an excuse to connect, and maybe lean into a moment they’d otherwise overthink.

That said, a quick PSA: mistletoe berries are toxic. So please don’t snack on the decor. Kiss responsibly.

