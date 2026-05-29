6 Discontinued Candy Bars We Still Have a Sweet Tooth For

Most people have a favorite candy bar; it's their go-to treat when they want a sweet snack. You're lucky if your favorite happens to be a Snickers or a KitKat because they're unlikely to ever stop making them. You'll never have to know the heartbreak of craving your favorite candy only to learn it's no longer sold anywhere.

For the rest of us, finding a favorite candy bar can be a bit of a gamble. How long will it be on shelves? Is our favorite popular enough with others that it will keep being made? Each of these candy bars was a favorite that disappeared too soon. What we wouldn't give to taste the sweet, creamy goodness of these favorites just one more time!

Let's bite into six discontinued candy bars we still have a sweet tooth for.

Marathon Bar

Mars, Incorporated has been one of the top candy companies in US history, standing neck and neck with Hershey's. Their Marathon Bar, which was released in 1973, was a big success. The braided caramel, covered in chocolate, took a while to finish because it was so chewy. You couldn't eat the whole thing in a sprint; it took a marathon. It was discontinued in 1981 due to production costs, but you can find a suitable replacement in Cadbury UK's Curly Wurly bars.

PB Max

With M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Skittles, Mars candy company has a reputation for quality candy. And they would continue that reputation when they released the PB Max bar, a cookie topped with peanut butter and oats, then covered in milk chocolate. It was so popular that it made $50 million during its run, but it was allegedly discontinued because the Mars family, owners of Mars, Incorporated, didn't like peanut butter. Was it really offensive enough to give up millions in profit?

Hershey's Bar None

Before Snickers was telling us “we're monsters when we're hungry,” Hershey's Bar None claimed it could "tame the chocolate beasty." It was made of a cocoa wafer with chocolate filling, peanuts on top, and then coated in milk chocolate. Bar None was first released in 1987, was revamped in 1992, but ultimately discontinued in 1997. However, a candy company that specializes in recreating discontinued candies, Iconic Candy, does sell their version of Bar None, so all is not lost.

Hershey's Cookies 'N Mint

If your favorite Girl Scout cookies were the Thin Mints, then Hershey's Cookies 'N Mint was one of the best candy bars of all time. It had Hershey's milk chocolate with a mint flavoring and chocolate cookie bits. Introduced in 1994, the Cookies 'N Mint bar has been discontinued twice and brought back three times. The biggest problem with the most recent bar is that it's no longer milk chocolate, but a green-dyed white chocolate. The taste is completely different and does not satisfy true chocolate lovers.

Wonka Bar

If you grew up watching Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), you were thrilled to see actual Wonka Bars in stores. From solid chocolate to chocolate bars filled with marshmallow or rice crisps, the Wonka Bars brought childlike wonder. Quaker Oats was behind the chocolate bars in the '70s, but sold the Wonka candy brand to Nestlé in 1988 after poor sales. Nestlé had an on-and-off relationship with Wonka Bars, bringing them back from discontinuation several times, but as of 2014, the Wonka Bar only exists in the world of pure imagination.

Hershey's Gold Bar

So many candy bars have chocolate, which can make it difficult for those who don't like or can't have cocoa. In a surprising move by the famous chocolate company, Hershey's, the Hershey's Gold bar was released without even a hint of chocolate. The bar is made up of caramelized cream with peanuts and pretzel pieces. It was introduced a few months before the 2018 Winter Olympics and was discontinued in 2020, but fans get their hopes up for a revival before each Olympic Games.

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