100 Animal Trivia Questions For a Wild Journey Through the Animal Kingdom

I’m an animal lover, so I may be a bit biased when I say I believe animals are one of the very best parts of life on planet Earth. But seriously—we get to live in a world where we can adopt cuddly dogs and cats who live in our houses, where we can watch birds soar through the skies and where we can travel and see humpback whales and dolphins leaping out of the waves.

From hummingbirds and butterflies shining beautiful colors while sipping nectar from flowers, to fearsome jaguars slinking through the jungle and emerald serpents below, it’s hard to deny that the animal kingdom is an extraordinary place.

Humans have always been fascinated by the animals that share the earth with us, and many have dedicated their lives to studying their behavior and habits. Over the years, we’ve learned more about how animals function and have come to understand that many of them have extremely complex social systems, emotions, and ways of life.

Animals also play key roles in balancing out ecosystems that are critical to human existence on Earth as well. Sadly, today, over one million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction. But learning more about animals can help us fall in love with them a bit more, reminding us of the majesty of the natural world. Plus, animals are just plain entertaining and often hilarious—there’s a reason that the Internet really hit its stride as a place for cat videos.

Without further ado, here are 100 questions you can use to test your knowledge of the animal kingdom!

Ocean Life

Dolphin and sea turtle under water | Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock

How many hearts does an octopus have?

Answer: Three

What animal has three hearts and blue blood?

Answer: The octopus

What is the largest animal known to have ever lived?

Answer: The blue whale

What animal's tongue can weigh several tons?

Answer: The blue whale

Which animal is known for using stones to crack open shellfish?

Answer: The sea otter

A narwhal's tusk is actually what?

Answer: An elongated tooth

Which marine animal can eject some of its internal organs when threatened?

Answer: The sea cucumber

What animal sometimes holds hands with other members of its group while sleeping?

Answer: The sea otter

Which beetle sprays a hot chemical mixture at predators as a defense?

Answer: The bombardier beetle

Which fish is famous for inflating itself when threatened?

Answer: The pufferfish

What animal phylum do jellyfish belong to?

Answer: Cnidaria

What animal can produce huge amounts of slime as a defense mechanism?

Answer: The hagfish

Which mammal produces complex songs that travel long distances underwater?

Answer: Humpback whales

Which animal can change its appearance to mimic another species?

Answer: The mimic octopus

What animal can communicate by changing the color and texture of its skin?

Answer: The octopus

Which fish can walk across land using its fins?

Answer: The mudskipper

Which reptile can drink seawater because of specialized tear glands that remove excess salt?

Answer: The sea turtle

What makes the blood of horseshoe crabs look blue?

Answer: A copper-containing protein called hemocyanin

What is the largest species of shark?

The whale shark

What animal has the densest fur of any?

Answer: The sea otter

Which animal uses its whiskers to detect movement and objects underwater?

Answer: The seal

Birds

Baya weaver bird | Pratisha Manandhar / Shutterstock

Which bird can fly backwards?

Answer: The hummingbird

Which living bird has the largest wingspan?

Answer: The wandering albatross

Which bird is famous for mimicking sounds, including human-made noises?

Answer: The lyrebird

Which bird makes the longest regular annual migration of any animal?

Answer: The Arctic tern

Which bird has a large throat pouch it inflates during courtship rituals?

Answer: The frigatebird

Which bird can rotate its head by 270 degrees?

Answer: The owl

Which bird is known for its elaborate courtship dances that involve carefully arranged objects?

Answer: The bowerbird

Which bird is known for detecting carrion from far away using its sense of smell?

Answer: The turkey vulture

What is a group of flamingos called?

A flamboyance

Which bird is well-known for remembering thousands of food-catching locations?

Answer: The black-capped chickadee

Which birds are known to sleep during long flights?

Answer: Swifts and frigatebirds

What young bird has claws on its wings that assist it with climbing?

Answer: The hoatzin

Which bird can fly more than 200 miles per hour in a dive?

Answer: The peregrine falcon

Which bird has the record for the longest time spent in the air without touching down?

Answer: The Common Swift

What bird is the fastest animal on two legs?

Answer: The ostrich

What's the name of the process where the feathers on an owl's body replace themselves once a year?

Answer: Molting

What bird was last believed to have been sighted in 1662 but was once thought to be a mythological creature?

Answer: The dodo

What is the name of the branch of zoology dedicated to studying birds?

Answer: Ornithology

What is the smallest known bird in the world?

Answer: The bee hummingbird

What bird is the most common in the world?

Answer: The chicken

Mammals

Male African lion | EcoPrint / Shutterstock

What is the only mammal capable of true sustained flight?

Answer: Bats

What is the world's largest land animal?

Answer: The African elephant

What is the world's fastest land animal?

Answer: The cheetah

What mammal is known for sleeping up to 20-22 hours per day?

Answer: The koala

What is the only bear species native to South America?

Answer: The spectacled bear

What mammal has the longest gestation period?

Answer: The African elephant

What animal's nose has a unique pattern similar to a fingerprint?

Answer: The dog

What creature has the longest tongue of any mammal?

Answer: The blue whale

Which animal can go its entire life without drinking water by gaining moisture from its food?

Answer: The kangaroo rat

Which order of mammals has teeth that keep growing through its life?

Answer: The rodent

What is the only mammal covered in large protective scales?

Answer: The pangolin

What mammal has the densest fur of any animal?

Answer: The sea otter

What animal uses its long tongue to extract termites from nests?

Answer: The anteater

What animal is known to be exceptionally resistant to cancer and lives for decades?

Answer: The naked mole rat

Which animal is famous for having ears that can be longer than its head?

Answer: The long-eared jerboa

Which mammal uses echolocation though it mostly lives on land?

Answer: The shrew

Which animal's name means "river horse"?

Answer: The hippopotamus

Which primate is known for producing poisonous saliva that helps subdue prey?

Answer: The slow loris

Which mammal produces square-shaped poop?

Answer: The wombat

About what percentage of DNA do humans share with gorillas?

Answer: 98%

Reptiles, Amphibians, and Particularly Strange Creatures

Photo of reptile eye in the wild | LuckyStep / Shutterstock

Which mammal lays eggs?

Answer: The platypus and the echidna

What is a baby echidna called?

Answer: A puggle

Which type of animal can survive being frozen and later thaw back to life?

Answer: The wood frog

What type of animal is a caecilian?

Answer: An amphibian

What is the scientific name for the "third eye" many lizards have on top of their heads?

Answer: The parietal eye

Which animal can survive without oxygen for months by dramatically slowing its metabolism?

Answer: The painted turtle

Which animals have heat-sensing pits that help them detect warm-blooded prey?

Answer: Some snakes

Which animal has a transparent eyelid that protects their eyes under water?

Answer: The crocodile

What is the name of the heaviest lizard species in the world?

Answer: Komodo dragons

What is the longest venomous snake in the world?

Answer: The king cobra

What type of water do alligators primarily live in?

Answer: Freshwater

What are young frogs called?

Answer: Tadpoles

What body part can frogs use to absorb water and exchange gases?

Answer: Their skin

What unique aquatic salamander spends its whole life underwater, normally retaining its larval form and never going through metamorphosis?

Answer: The axolotl

How many insects are there, approximately, for every person on Earth?

Answer: 1.4 billion

Around how many millions of years ago do the earliest insect fossils date?

Answer: 400 million

How long can pure honey last without spoiling?

Answer: Pure honey never spoils!

What parts of their bodies do butterflies use to taste?

Answer: Their feet

What do caterpillars spend most of their time doing?

Answer: Eating

Insects

Bronze beetle on flower petal | Summer 1810 / Shutterstock

How many eyes does a bee have?

Answer: Five

How long can a cockroach potentially survive without its head?

Answer: Several weeks

Which animal can jump around 100 times its own body length?

Answer: The flea

How many days does a bumblebee live, on average?

Answer: 28

Which beetle is the planet's strongest insect?

Answer: The bull-headed dung beetle

What insect was the first creature to be sent into space?

The fruit fly

What percentage of all the world's species are insects?

Answer: 80%

What is the loudest insect?

Answer: Cicadas

What insect is responsible for the most human deaths?

Answer: Mosquito

How many eggs can a female housefly lay during her life?

Answer: 500

How many legs do insects have?

Answer: Six

Which insect order contains more described species than any other?

Answer: Beetles

How many lenses do dragonflies have in their eyes?

Answer: Up to 30,000

What is the largest butterfly?

Answer: Queen Alexandra's Birdwing from New Guinea

Which insect is the most common fly found in and around homes?

Answer: The housefly

How many silkworm cocoons are needed to produce a pound of silk?

Answer: Around 2,000

How many eyes do caterpillars have?

Answer: 12

Which moth has a skull-like shape on its back?

Answer: The Death's-head hawkmoth

How long does the average house fly live?

Answer: 15 to 30 days

What do butterflies and moths use antennae for?

Answer: Smelling