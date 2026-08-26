100 Animal Trivia Questions For a Wild Journey Through the Animal Kingdom

I’m an animal lover, so I may be a bit biased when I say I believe animals are one of the very best parts of life on planet Earth. But seriously—we get to live in a world where we can adopt cuddly dogs and cats who live in our houses, where we can watch birds soar through the skies and where we can travel and see humpback whales and dolphins leaping out of the waves.
From hummingbirds and butterflies shining beautiful colors while sipping nectar from flowers, to fearsome jaguars slinking through the jungle and emerald serpents below, it’s hard to deny that the animal kingdom is an extraordinary place.
Humans have always been fascinated by the animals that share the earth with us, and many have dedicated their lives to studying their behavior and habits. Over the years, we’ve learned more about how animals function and have come to understand that many of them have extremely complex social systems, emotions, and ways of life.
Animals also play key roles in balancing out ecosystems that are critical to human existence on Earth as well. Sadly, today, over one million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction. But learning more about animals can help us fall in love with them a bit more, reminding us of the majesty of the natural world. Plus, animals are just plain entertaining and often hilarious—there’s a reason that the Internet really hit its stride as a place for cat videos.
Without further ado, here are 100 questions you can use to test your knowledge of the animal kingdom!
Ocean Life
How many hearts does an octopus have?
Answer: Three
What animal has three hearts and blue blood?
Answer: The octopus
What is the largest animal known to have ever lived?
Answer: The blue whale
What animal's tongue can weigh several tons?
Answer: The blue whale
Which animal is known for using stones to crack open shellfish?
Answer: The sea otter
A narwhal's tusk is actually what?
Answer: An elongated tooth
Which marine animal can eject some of its internal organs when threatened?
Answer: The sea cucumber
What animal sometimes holds hands with other members of its group while sleeping?
Answer: The sea otter
Which beetle sprays a hot chemical mixture at predators as a defense?
Answer: The bombardier beetle
Which fish is famous for inflating itself when threatened?
Answer: The pufferfish
What animal phylum do jellyfish belong to?
Answer: Cnidaria
What animal can produce huge amounts of slime as a defense mechanism?
Answer: The hagfish
Which mammal produces complex songs that travel long distances underwater?
Answer: Humpback whales
Which animal can change its appearance to mimic another species?
Answer: The mimic octopus
What animal can communicate by changing the color and texture of its skin?
Answer: The octopus
Which fish can walk across land using its fins?
Answer: The mudskipper
Which reptile can drink seawater because of specialized tear glands that remove excess salt?
Answer: The sea turtle
What makes the blood of horseshoe crabs look blue?
Answer: A copper-containing protein called hemocyanin
What is the largest species of shark?
The whale shark
What animal has the densest fur of any?
Answer: The sea otter
Which animal uses its whiskers to detect movement and objects underwater?
Answer: The seal
Birds
Which bird can fly backwards?
Answer: The hummingbird
Which living bird has the largest wingspan?
Answer: The wandering albatross
Which bird is famous for mimicking sounds, including human-made noises?
Answer: The lyrebird
Which bird makes the longest regular annual migration of any animal?
Answer: The Arctic tern
Which bird has a large throat pouch it inflates during courtship rituals?
Answer: The frigatebird
Which bird can rotate its head by 270 degrees?
Answer: The owl
Which bird is known for its elaborate courtship dances that involve carefully arranged objects?
Answer: The bowerbird
Which bird is known for detecting carrion from far away using its sense of smell?
Answer: The turkey vulture
What is a group of flamingos called?
A flamboyance
Which bird is well-known for remembering thousands of food-catching locations?
Answer: The black-capped chickadee
Which birds are known to sleep during long flights?
Answer: Swifts and frigatebirds
What young bird has claws on its wings that assist it with climbing?
Answer: The hoatzin
Which bird can fly more than 200 miles per hour in a dive?
Answer: The peregrine falcon
Which bird has the record for the longest time spent in the air without touching down?
Answer: The Common Swift
What bird is the fastest animal on two legs?
Answer: The ostrich
What's the name of the process where the feathers on an owl's body replace themselves once a year?
Answer: Molting
What bird was last believed to have been sighted in 1662 but was once thought to be a mythological creature?
Answer: The dodo
What is the name of the branch of zoology dedicated to studying birds?
Answer: Ornithology
What is the smallest known bird in the world?
Answer: The bee hummingbird
What bird is the most common in the world?
Answer: The chicken
Mammals
What is the only mammal capable of true sustained flight?
Answer: Bats
What is the world's largest land animal?
Answer: The African elephant
What is the world's fastest land animal?
Answer: The cheetah
What mammal is known for sleeping up to 20-22 hours per day?
Answer: The koala
What is the only bear species native to South America?
Answer: The spectacled bear
What mammal has the longest gestation period?
Answer: The African elephant
What animal's nose has a unique pattern similar to a fingerprint?
Answer: The dog
What creature has the longest tongue of any mammal?
Answer: The blue whale
Which animal can go its entire life without drinking water by gaining moisture from its food?
Answer: The kangaroo rat
Which order of mammals has teeth that keep growing through its life?
Answer: The rodent
What is the only mammal covered in large protective scales?
Answer: The pangolin
What mammal has the densest fur of any animal?
Answer: The sea otter
What animal uses its long tongue to extract termites from nests?
Answer: The anteater
What animal is known to be exceptionally resistant to cancer and lives for decades?
Answer: The naked mole rat
Which animal is famous for having ears that can be longer than its head?
Answer: The long-eared jerboa
Which mammal uses echolocation though it mostly lives on land?
Answer: The shrew
Which animal's name means "river horse"?
Answer: The hippopotamus
Which primate is known for producing poisonous saliva that helps subdue prey?
Answer: The slow loris
Which mammal produces square-shaped poop?
Answer: The wombat
About what percentage of DNA do humans share with gorillas?
Answer: 98%
Reptiles, Amphibians, and Particularly Strange Creatures
Which mammal lays eggs?
Answer: The platypus and the echidna
What is a baby echidna called?
Answer: A puggle
Which type of animal can survive being frozen and later thaw back to life?
Answer: The wood frog
What type of animal is a caecilian?
Answer: An amphibian
What is the scientific name for the "third eye" many lizards have on top of their heads?
Answer: The parietal eye
Which animal can survive without oxygen for months by dramatically slowing its metabolism?
Answer: The painted turtle
Which animals have heat-sensing pits that help them detect warm-blooded prey?
Answer: Some snakes
Which animal has a transparent eyelid that protects their eyes under water?
Answer: The crocodile
What is the name of the heaviest lizard species in the world?
Answer: Komodo dragons
What is the longest venomous snake in the world?
Answer: The king cobra
What type of water do alligators primarily live in?
Answer: Freshwater
What are young frogs called?
Answer: Tadpoles
What body part can frogs use to absorb water and exchange gases?
Answer: Their skin
What unique aquatic salamander spends its whole life underwater, normally retaining its larval form and never going through metamorphosis?
Answer: The axolotl
How many insects are there, approximately, for every person on Earth?
Answer: 1.4 billion
Around how many millions of years ago do the earliest insect fossils date?
Answer: 400 million
How long can pure honey last without spoiling?
Answer: Pure honey never spoils!
What parts of their bodies do butterflies use to taste?
Answer: Their feet
What do caterpillars spend most of their time doing?
Answer: Eating
Insects
How many eyes does a bee have?
Answer: Five
How long can a cockroach potentially survive without its head?
Answer: Several weeks
Which animal can jump around 100 times its own body length?
Answer: The flea
How many days does a bumblebee live, on average?
Answer: 28
Which beetle is the planet's strongest insect?
Answer: The bull-headed dung beetle
What insect was the first creature to be sent into space?
The fruit fly
What percentage of all the world's species are insects?
Answer: 80%
What is the loudest insect?
Answer: Cicadas
What insect is responsible for the most human deaths?
Answer: Mosquito
How many eggs can a female housefly lay during her life?
Answer: 500
How many legs do insects have?
Answer: Six
Which insect order contains more described species than any other?
Answer: Beetles
How many lenses do dragonflies have in their eyes?
Answer: Up to 30,000
What is the largest butterfly?
Answer: Queen Alexandra's Birdwing from New Guinea
Which insect is the most common fly found in and around homes?
Answer: The housefly
How many silkworm cocoons are needed to produce a pound of silk?
Answer: Around 2,000
How many eyes do caterpillars have?
Answer: 12
Which moth has a skull-like shape on its back?
Answer: The Death's-head hawkmoth
How long does the average house fly live?
Answer: 15 to 30 days
What do butterflies and moths use antennae for?
Answer: Smelling