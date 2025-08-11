Calling All Golden Retriever Owners: Your Dog Could Be the Next Air Bud

If you were born in the 1990s, you may have grown up watching Air Bud (1997)—and if you were born later, you may be familiar with the movie’s 14 sequels, most of which were direct-to-video. The franchise is returning to theaters next year and the search for the movie’s furry star has begun, according to Nerdist.

Your Golden Could Light Up the Big Screen

It looks like this little guy is into basketball. | Purple Collar Pet Photography/GettyImages

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment are on the hunt for the next purebred golden retriever to take on the leading role in Air Bud Returns.

August marked the beginning of the nationwide talent search, and any owner of a golden is welcome to apply on behalf of their pooch. All you have to do is head over to the official Air Bud website where you’ll be asked to enter some basic information and submit a “fun, engaging video” with your dog. The production company also shared some tips for making the video, such as getting your pet to perform jumps, tricks, and commands. The highlight reel should be between 60 and 90 seconds long. Additionally, the team behind the film wants to know your dog’s name and favorite game to play.

A press statement shares that applicants will be eligible to win prizes, like Air Bud jerseys or a Hollywood premiere trip, regardless of whether their canine gets the role.

According to the movie’s official synopsis, Air Bud Returns follows a 12-year-old named Jacob as he moves to his dad’s childhood town of Fernfield, Washington. While sifting through his father’s belongings, he discovers an original VHS tape of the first Air Bud movie. He then encounters a stray golden retriever and names him Buddy.

Air Bud Returns is scheduled to hit theaters in summer 2026.

