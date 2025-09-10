‘Smiling’ Bumpy Snailfish Proves That Not All Deep-Sea Creatures Are Scary

The deep ocean can be a scary place, and our fears of what’s lurking down there are usually justified. For every awe-inspiring discovery scientists make, it seems they also find another spine-chilling ocean dweller to fuel our terror. As haunting as these deep-sea creatures may be, one small fish may be changing their reputation.

Meet the Bumpy Snailfish

It‘s smiling at you. | Doc Ricketts/Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

During a recent expedition, researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute discovered three new snailfish species off the coast of central California at depths surpassing 10,000 feet. Among these discoveries was an adult female bumpy snailfish roughly the width of a human hand, light pink in color, and seemingly smiling for the camera. You can read more about the discovery of all three fish in a study published in the journal Ichthyology & Herpetology.

According to The New York Times, snailfish inhabit various bodies of water, ranging from tide pools to the deep sea. They’re largely known for having no scales on their bodies. Snailfish that dwell in shallower waters typically have a disc on their bellies, which they use to secure themselves to rocks and larger fish. Nearly 450 species belonging to the snailfish family have been discovered. The crown for the deepest dwelling fish goes to the Mariana snailfish, which has been found at depths exceeding 26,000 feet below the surface.

You May Also Like:

In addition to being cute, snailfish are also colorful. They come in pretty shades normally found at shallower depths, such as blue, pink, and purple. The refreshing and unexpected color palette is a nice change from the typically gloomy deep-sea creatures that haunt our dreams.