Parasitic Wasp Documented in the U.S. for the First Time—What to Know About the Invasive Species

Invasive species have a reputation for causing trouble. From the cane toad to the Asian tiger mosquito, these creatures are responsible for disrupting ecosystems worldwide. In the latest invasive species news, a type of parasitic wasp from Europe has been spotted in the U.S. for the first time. Here’s what you should know about it.

How Bootanomyia dorsalis Impacts Its Environment

The parasitic wasp will lay its eggs in oak galls so its larvae can feast on them. | Boris Zhitkov/GettyImages

Two species of Bootanomyia dorsalis have recently appeared on both the East and West coasts. Researchers discovered the invasive insects while studying North American oak gall wasps and parasitoid diversity. A statement from Binghamton University speculates that Bootanomyia dorsalis might have arrived in the U.S. via the planting of non-native oak species. It’s also possible they traveled by airplane—adult parasitic wasps can live for up to 27 days. The scientists published their findings in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

Although Bootanomyia dorsalis only grows to be about a millimeter, it can have a big impact. According to Popular Science, the insects belong to a group of parasitoid wasps that lay their eggs in other insects or plants to survive. B. dorsalis usually targets oak gall wasps, another type of parasitoid wasp that prefers plants as their hosts when laying eggs. When oak gall wasps lay their larvae in oak trees, they create little galls, or sacks, that incubate their eggs until they hatch. B. dorsalis will use the galls to store their own eggs, and their hatchlings will eventually feed on the oak gall wasps’ offspring and the gall itself.

North America is home to roughly 90 oak species and about 800 gall wasp species that rely on them, making the continent an all-you-can-eat buffet for Bootanomyia dorsalis. Luckily, these parasitic wasps aren’t directly harmful to humans, though their impact on their non-native environment remains to be seen.