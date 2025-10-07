Work Hard, Graze Hard: Vermont Ski Resort Hires Goat and Sheep Landscapers

The first snowfall in Vermont is expected to arrive within a few months, meaning it’s almost time for skiing season. But the overgrown vegetation at Jay Peak Resort creates less than ideal conditions for the activity. What are the property owners to do? Hire hungry goat and sheep landscapers, of course.

Hungry Helpers

Leave it to these guys to level out grass. | Beerpixs/GettyImages

Over the course of five weeks, dozens of the hoofed animals will be unleashed on the slopes of Jay Peak where they will eat as many plants as possible before the ski season begins. Resort operators are hoping the sheep and goats clear at least 25 of the 300 acres.

The herd belongs to Adam Ricci, owner of the targeted vegetation removal company Cloud Brook Grazing. He keeps the animals within the designated areas by equipping them with specialized collars that emit noises and deliver mild shocks when they stray outside the boundary. The collars also allow him to monitor their whereabouts and activity levels.

An Eco-Friendly Alternative

One of the primary goals of the experiment is to reduce the use of gas-powered mechanical mowers. Ricci told the Associated Press that his animals have been mowing backyards, clearing out abandoned farmland, eating invasive species, and even devouring poison ivy.

In addition to being more cost-effective, the goats and sheep are environmentally friendly. The practice, known as “goatscaping,” mitigates the carbon emissions of landscaping, prevents soil erosion, and enhances an area’s ability to retain water. In return the animals get an all-you-can-eat buffet. The only downside is that the rate at which they eat is much slower compared to the speed of traditional machinery.

Regardless, the owner of the herd hopes to eventually work on a larger scale, taking his livestock to other ski resorts where they can chow down on as much vegetation as they please.