The Top 50 Pet Names of 2025, From Bella to Ziggy

Whether you’re getting a dog, cat, or another type of pet, you can get some great name inspiration from this list of 2025’s most popular pet names.
These names are popular among dogs and cats. | Burkhard B/GettyImages

Choosing the perfect name for a pet may be a cinch for some owners, but it can feel daunting to others. If you’re expecting a new furry friend soon and can’t find a fitting name, you may get some inspiration from the ones listed below. 

To compile the list, TrustedHousesitters, a pet sitter website, examined the names of nearly 100,000 dogs and cats registered on the website in July of 2025. Here’s what the researchers found.

This year’s picks show that classic names, like Max, Milo, and Daisy, continue to be dominant. Yet again, Luna is quite a popular choice for both cats and dogs. The moniker topped last year’s list from the pet insurance company Spot and has kept its place since. In 2023, the celestial name came in second place to Bella on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the most popular dog names. Now, canine owners generally prefer the name above all others.

Lucy’s ranking made the most significant jump from the previous year—the name moved from eighth place to second. Meanwhile, Bella dropped down one rank this year, rounding out the top three names for pets in the U.S.

TrustedHousesitters’ complete list of the most common female and male pet names for dogs and cats is as follows:

  1. Luna
  2. Lucy
  3. Bella
  4. Charlie
  5. Daisy
  6. Max
  7. Rosie
  8. Lola
  9. Lily
  10. Leo
  11. Stella
  12. Cooper
  13. Bailey
  14. Oliver
  15. Milo
  16. Buddy
  17. Sadie
  18. Penny
  19. Coco
  20. Sophie
  21. Olive
  22. Ruby
  23. Ollie
  24. Molly
  25. Pepper
  26. Willow
  27. Gracie
  28. Scout
  29. Maggie
  30. Jack
  31. Finn
  32. Chloe
  33. Frankie
  34. Poppy
  35. Gus
  36. Nala
  37. Teddy
  38. Ziggy
  39. Ginger
  40. Loki
  41. Piper
  42. Lulu
  43. Bear
  44. Ellie
  45. Rocky
  46. Louie
  47. Jasper
  48. Winston
  49. Tucker
  50. Cleo

Now that you know the most popular pet names in the U.S., check out the 50 most beloved breeds across the world, from feisty Chihuahuas to gigantic Great Danes.

