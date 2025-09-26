The Top 50 Pet Names of 2025, From Bella to Ziggy

Choosing the perfect name for a pet may be a cinch for some owners, but it can feel daunting to others. If you’re expecting a new furry friend soon and can’t find a fitting name, you may get some inspiration from the ones listed below.

To compile the list, TrustedHousesitters, a pet sitter website, examined the names of nearly 100,000 dogs and cats registered on the website in July of 2025. Here’s what the researchers found.

These Pet Names Are Popular Across the Country

This year’s picks show that classic names, like Max, Milo, and Daisy, continue to be dominant. Yet again, Luna is quite a popular choice for both cats and dogs. The moniker topped last year’s list from the pet insurance company Spot and has kept its place since. In 2023, the celestial name came in second place to Bella on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the most popular dog names. Now, canine owners generally prefer the name above all others.

Lucy’s ranking made the most significant jump from the previous year—the name moved from eighth place to second. Meanwhile, Bella dropped down one rank this year, rounding out the top three names for pets in the U.S.

TrustedHousesitters’ complete list of the most common female and male pet names for dogs and cats is as follows:

Luna Lucy Bella Charlie Daisy Max Rosie Lola Lily Leo Stella Cooper Bailey Oliver Milo Buddy Sadie Penny Coco Sophie Olive Ruby Ollie Molly Pepper Willow Gracie Scout Maggie Jack Finn Chloe Frankie Poppy Gus Nala Teddy Ziggy Ginger Loki Piper Lulu Bear Ellie Rocky Louie Jasper Winston Tucker Cleo

Now that you know the most popular pet names in the U.S., check out the 50 most beloved breeds across the world, from feisty Chihuahuas to gigantic Great Danes.