The Artist Who Taught Bob Ross His Famous Painting Technique

One of the undeniably positive effects of the TikTok era is that, through the vague mysteries of the "algorithm," fresh generations have been introduced to the soothing talents of painter Bob Ross. Born in 1942 in Daytona Beach, Florida, Ross served as a master sergeant in the United States Air Force, but it was later, when he began working as an art tutor, that his passion for painting propelled him to modest fame.

Becoming Bob Ross

It was one of his pupils, a lady named Annette Kowalski, who first saw possibilities for Ross beyond the classroom. Together with her husband, Walt, Ross, and Ross' wife, a new company, Bob Ross Inc., was created with Bob as the star. In 1982, Ross taped a pilot for a simple show—just him in front of the camera, painting a landscape whilst offering advice. Broadcast on the tiny station, WNVC, in Falls Church, Virginia, dozens of PBS stations were soon eager to sign him up.

Ross eventually went with WIPB in Muncie, Indiana, where his show, The Joy of Painting, ran from 1983 to 1994. With his distinctive permed hairstyle and soft, welcoming voice, Ross was able to create a warm, comforting atmosphere that appealed even to non-artists.

The Original Master

Behind every "happy little tree" was a technique Bob Ross adapted directly from German painter Bill Alexander. | Baltimore Sun/GettyImages

What many people don't know is that Ross' techniques and style were not wholly original. Ross had been working as a bartender when he happened upon a television show titled The Magic of Oil Painting, which was hosted by the German painter, William "Bill'" Alexander. Born in Berlin in 1915, Alexander later emigrated to America, where he began hosting shows and writing books on art. He specialized in the alla prima or wet-on-wet technique. Dating back to the 15th century, this approach allowed for a single canvas to be finished in less than half an hour.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, Ross sought out Alexander and studied under him. He even joined Alexander's company—Alexander Magic Art Supplies—and was acting as a travelling instructor and salesman for this establishment when he first met Annette Kowalski.

A Bitter Rift

Although in the very first episode of The Joy of Painting, Ross fully acknowledged Alexander's teaching, his rising fame evidently caused friction between the two men. Alexander felt that Ross had leaped to success on the back of his own career. In a 1991 interview, he said of Ross: "He betrayed me."

Whilst the truth is that neither man can fairly lay claim to have invented the wet-on-wet technique, it's sad to think that they ended up in animosity. Ross sadly passed in 1995, a year after the final episode of The Joy of Painting was aired.

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