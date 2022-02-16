12 of the Best Tools to Help Organize Your Kitchen and Pantry
When it comes to the most used areas of a house, the kitchen has to be one of the most frequented. Whether you’re the primary cook for your family or you tend to want a midnight snack while watching a film, this spot in your home is a treasure trove filled with food, gadgets, and tools—but this means it can get quite disorganized and messy. To rectify the situation, we’ve put together this list of 12 different organizational products on Amazon that'll help keep your kitchen and pantry tidy.
1. Pan Organizer Rack; $25
When it’s time to make dinner, one of the first things you need is a pot or a pan to heat your delicious ingredients. This pan organizer rack has eight adjustable tiers that can fit any shaped pots and pans that you have. The tiers have a non-slip silicone coating, so you won’t have to worry about anything falling. Just make sure to measure your cabinets before you grab this to make sure the racks fit.
2. Simple Houseware Wall Mount Pot Lid Organizer Rack, Set of 2; $19
Now that pots and pans are stowed away, you can tuck the lids into this rack, so they’re easy to grab whenever you need them. The frame can fit six lids with any type of handle, and can be hung on the back of a pantry door or on your wall. The organizational rack even comes with screws, so all you have to do is install it.
3. Utopia Home Pantry Organizers, Set of 8; $26
At first glance, a pantry can seem like a mess of ingredients and food products that can be difficult to sort through. This set of eight organizers makes it easier to spot what you need by grouping them. These organizers come in two different sizes and feature built-in handles, too. However, they aren’t dishwasher safe, so only clean them using light soap and hot water.
4. In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block; $28
If you don’t have a countertop butcher block and your sharp kitchen knives live in a drawer, it can become a hazardous situation if they’re facing the wrong way. Stay safe by investing in an in-drawer bamboo butcher block that can hold up to 12 knives. This item is 17-inches long, which the brand claims fits 99 percent of standard drawers. It even has a space for you to store a knife sharpening steel.
5. Nifty Coffee Pod Carousel; $23
Keurig coffee enthusiasts know the importance of having a storage system for their coffee pods. But, if you’re still searching for the right approach, check out this adorable yet efficient coffee pod carousel. This device can stylishly fit up to 35 K-cups in a lazy Susan-style spinning wire display. It rotates 360 degrees so you can peruse your caffeine options in the morning with ease.
6. Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer; $9
One of the first organizational tools many people buy for their kitchens is a cutlery organizer so that the knives, forks, and spoons don’t get mixed together. Whether you’re starting to furnish your first home or looking to upgrade your system, this cutlery organizer from Joseph Joseph boasts more than 68,000 reviews, an impressive 4.5-star rating, and an incredibly affordable price tag of $9.
7. Spicy Shelf Expandable Under-Sink Organizer; $21
Though this organizational tool may be called the “Spicy Shelf,” its particular area of expertise isn't your spice cabinet, but under your kitchen sink. Store your dishwashing fluid, extra paper towels, and other cleaning solutions on this device, which you can easily adjust to fit any space. One of its best features is that it can hold up to 40 pounds.
8. SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer; $28
The pantry is a place to stock up on necessities, rainy day food, and canned ingredients. This can rack is an excellent way for you to store your canned goods without them taking over your entire storage space. The rack features three tiers and can hold up to 36 cans in various sizes and shapes. It’s also stackable, so you can get a second rack and place it on top.
9. YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer; $16
When it comes to food storage, many of us are guilty of having an overflowing or incredibly disorganized drawer filled with takeout boxes, Stasher bags, and plastic containers. Restore some order in your food storage drawer with this customizable container lid organizer, which comes with five dividers and can fit 9-inch round and square lids. It’s also super easy to clean and made from BPA-free plastic.
10. CRAKTH Bamboo Ziplock Bag Storage Organizer and Dispenser; $60
Instead of having boxes of plastic storage bags stacked up in your pantry and adding to the clutter, try this storage and dispenser bamboo organizer, which lets you quickly get the bags you need without any fuss. The tool has four compartments for gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack-sized bags. The best part is that you can easily fit this 12-inch wide by 12-inch long dispenser in a kitchen drawer for even easier access. (But make sure to measure your drawers before purchase to guarantee that they’ll fit if you intend on using them in a drawer.)
11. Spice Spinner; $20
Finding the exact spice you want from the deep corners of your upper cabinets can prove to be a challenge for many people. Make your life easier by using this lazy Susan-style device that spins a full 360 degrees. This D-shaped holder can fit up to 40 spice jars, has four height settings, and has a dual-spin so you can pack even more into a small space.
12. YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer; $20
Reusable water bottles have become an essential item to have at the ready when heading out of the house. However, when you’re not using them, they need a place to be stored. Some water bottles can be so tall that they can’t fit in a traditional cupboard. This two-tiered shelving rack has adjustable levels to accommodate different-sized bottles, tumblers, and travel mugs while utilizing the vertical space allowed. In addition, it features non-slip feet and steel wires, so it's sturdy enough to stay in place.
