The Best and Worst States To Be a Woman in 2026

Not all states roll out the same welcome mat for women. Where you live can affect your paycheck, access to healthcare, and even your safety on the streets. Some states make life a little easier for women; others…not so much.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states and D.C. using key measures of women’s quality of life to reveal which states lift ladies up—and which hold them back. Here’s a look at where exactly women are getting ahead, and where the odds are stacked against them.

Where Women Win

WalletHub

Life for women depends on more than luck: it depends on a state’s jobs, care, and safety. Economic opportunity is crucial, including things like pay, job security, affordable childcare, and the presence of women-owned businesses. Social well-being also matters: voting participation, equality measures, and how friendly a state is to working moms all shape the environment for women. Health care and safety complete the picture, from access to quality hospitals and preventive care to reproductive rights, mental health resources, and protections against violence.

Together, these factors show which states make life easier—or harder—for women. The best states provide opportunities to grow, access to quality care, and a safer environment, giving women the support they need to thrive in 2026.

The Best States for Women

Rank State Economic & Social Well-Being Rank Health Care & Safety Rank 1 Massachusetts 5 1 2 District of Columbia 2 7 3 Maine 1 12 4 Minnesota 4 6 5 Maryland 3 10

For the second year running, Massachusetts claims the title of best U.S. state for women, according to WalletHub’s annual ranking. The Bay State shines thanks to excellent health care, high life expectancy, and a supportive environment for working moms. Women here enjoy top-ranked hospitals, affordable care, and strong preventive services, such as mammograms. Massachusetts also ranks as the best state to have a baby, making it a great place for women planning families. With a female governor and a strong emphasis on equality, women in Massachusetts have opportunities to thrive across all aspects of life.

The District of Columbia comes in second. Women in the nation’s capital earn the highest median income and enjoy the best job security in the country. Political participation is strong, with more than 80% of women voting in the 2024 presidential election. Health-wise, D.C. boasts the highest share of women in good or better health, a highly active population, and low obesity rates. Add in a thriving scene of women-owned businesses, and it’s clear why women are winning here.

Maine takes the third spot, thanks to strong economic opportunities and solid health and safety indicators. Women benefit from low unemployment, high job security, and affordable care. Preventive healthcare is widely accessible, with high rates of mammograms and physical activity. The Pine Tree State also stands out for education, with excellent high school graduation rates for women, giving residents both opportunity and security.

The Worst States for Women

Rank State Economic & Social Well-Being Rank Health Care & Safety Rank 47 Alabama 47 46 48 Texas 50 44 49 Arkansas 48 50 50 Oklahoma 49 51 51 Louisiana 51 40

Life is toughest for women in Louisiana, which ranks dead last in the country. It has the highest percentage of women living in poverty, limited access to healthcare, and one of the highest female homicide rates in the nation. Preventive care and reproductive services are hard to access, and political participation is low: just a fraction of women voted in the 2024 election.

Oklahoma comes in 50th place. Women here face low life expectancy at birth and a high female homicide rate, making life tough from beginning to end. Add limited economic opportunities, high uninsured rates (second only to Texas), and gaps in preventive care, and it’s clear why Oklahoma ranks near the bottom.

Life in Arkansas is slightly better, but still in the bottom five. Similar to its neighbor, Arkansas sees high rates of female homicide and shorter life expectancy. Combined with lower pay, limited job security, restricted healthcare access, and low political participation, Arkansas remains a challenging place for women to survive, much less thrive.

When Blue Means Better

WalletHub

The map makes one thing clear: women tend to fare better in blue states. Higher pay, stronger healthcare access, more preventive services, and safer communities are all more common where Democrats dominate statewide politics. Red states, by contrast, often struggle with limited economic opportunities, higher rates of uninsured women, and greater safety risks.

Of course, these are general trends—not rules—but the pattern is striking: where progressive policies and investments in women’s health and equality are prioritized, women have a much better shot at succeeding. The political landscape shapes the daily lives of women more than many realize.