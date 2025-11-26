Does Taking a Cold Shower Actually Have Benefits?

Cold showers have been having a moment in recent years. Thanks to influencers like “Iceman” Wim Hof—who practices breathing techniques that allegedly help the human body withstand extreme cold—to podcaster Joe Rogan’s viral ice baths, more and more people are cutting warm water out of their daily wash-ups.

But they’re not doing it for fun. On the internet, you’ll find no shortage of people claiming that cold showers provide a variety of health benefits, from improving your mood to boosting your immune system. Contrary to other social media-driven health fads, though, there’s actual, scientifically verifiable evidence that cold showers do more than wake you up in the morning.

Yes, Cold Showers Do Have Scientific Benefits

Man taking a public shower | Miguel Villagran/GettyImages

As an article by UCLA Health summarizes, even “a few minutes” in a cold shower is enough to start feeling the effects.

Above all, cold showers boost circulation and speed up recovery by temporarily constricting blood vessels, causing blood cells to absorb more oxygen from the lungs before spreading throughout the body once it warms back up. More oxygen in the blood not only provides the body with more energy but also helps it repair damaged muscle after workouts, making cold showers an excellent complement to fitness routines.

Cold showers may also improve mood and mental clarity. According to an article by the Cleveland Clinic, the “initial shock” of submersing oneself in cold water “triggers a wave of alertness.” A 2023 study cited by Healthline found that people felt “more inspired, active, attentive, and proud” after taking a five-minute cold bath.

Limited research suggests that cold water therapy could be used to treat depression, with one study finding that people who took cold showers on a daily basis reported a decrease in their symptoms.

Last but not least, cold showers can strengthen the immune system by stimulating leukocytes, the white blood cells that find and fight infections. UCLA Health notes a study from the Netherlands, which found that people who took cold showers called in sick to work 29% less often than those who didn’t—findings echoed in other studies.

But They Might Not Benefit Everyone

A woman in a towel after a shower | Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

That’s not to say that cold showers are a miracle cure. On the contrary, nearly every health expert who recommends them also warns that they are not for everyone.

People suffering from heart conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes, or cold-sensitive conditions like Raynaud’s disease should consult a doctor before turning down the temperature. Likewise, experts warn that while cold showers may be used to complement established treatment plans for certain conditions, they should not serve as a replacement.