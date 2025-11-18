Why Do Diners Across America All Use the Same Mugs?

Sit down for a cup of coffee in any American diner, and the chances are it’ll be served in a thick, bright white mug with a broad, curved handle, and characteristically inward-curving, hourglass-like sides.

These iconic white mugs are a quintessential element of modern Americana (unfortunately making them one of the most stolen items from restaurants and diners across the country). But where did this unique design come from? And why does practically every diner in the United States serve the same one?

The Surprising History of the Diner Mug

This particular story begins in the early years of the Second World War, with American vessels setting off across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans to enter conflict in both Europe and Asia. The advent of the war had had a somewhat unexpected complication, however: on board the U.S. Navy’s warships, rough seas were causing coffee cups to slide across work stations and tabletops, and to be spilled, knocked over, or even tumbled onto the floor and smashed.

A lipstick-stained coffee mug at a diner | Justin Sullivan/GettyImages

To solve the problem, the Navy issued an appeal to manufacturing companies across the United States, requesting a new design for a coffee cup that was robust enough to withstand the stormy and turbulent conditions. And among the companies that responded was Victor Insulators, based in the town of Victor in upstate New York.

Since the late 1800s, Victor had been making porcelain electrical insulators, patenting a unique wet-process porcelain formula that was robust enough to withstand high voltages. But the downturn in business caused by the outbreak of the war gave the company the time to both expand its operations and to answer the Navy’s appeal.

Victor designed a thick, sturdy new coffee mug, originally without a handle (ensuring that if the mug were to fall on its side, there was no danger of the handle breaking off), made out of their especially durable, bright white porcelain. It was an immediate success. The thick porcelain made a weighty mug that proved unlikely to be knocked or tumbled over, while its natural capacity as an insulator kept the contents of the mug hot for a considerable time.

Although something of a flaw, meanwhile, the rough, unglazed base of the mug—a natural byproduct of the manufacturing and firing process—gave the base a little extra grip, ensuring that the heavy-set vessel would remain even more firmly in place on rough seas. Ultimately, the Navy awarded the company the contract, and Victor Insulations began producing the mugs in huge numbers.

Today’s Diner Mugs

The design was tweaked somewhat over the years that followed. Although initially smooth, for instance, the sides were made slightly curved to allow for the handleless design to be gripped more easily. And as their work with the Navy took off, Victor Insulations began making porcelain bowls and serving dishes, too, all with a similarly robust and heavy-set design intended for a life at sea.

Even after the war, the company continued to produce its new drinkware and began selling it to private businesses, too. With coffee store customers, as opposed to naval servicemen, now the main user base, meanwhile, the design was tweaked one final time, and a durable, accessible, and ergonomic handle was at long last added to the mug.

Comedian Joe Mande with a coffee mug at a diner | Jonathan Leibson/GettyImages

This simple yet sturdy design proved just as big a success among cafes and eateries as it had with the Navy, and before long Victor was selling their mugs to diners nationwide. It didn’t take long for other companies to mimic the idea, however, and a number of cheaper copycat designs soon flooded the market, eventually leading to Victor winding down their production of mugs and returning to the electrical insulators with which they had originally made their name.

Their design, however, remained as popular as ever—even though they were no longer producing it.

As a result, this simple, durable, coffee-warming mug remains the go-to item of almost all American diners, and so can be found in locations all across the country more than eight decades later.