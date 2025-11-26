Why Do People Leave Coins on Gravestones?

If you’ve ever been to a cemetery, visiting a loved one or just looking for a quiet place to reflect, you may have seen coins sitting on top of gravestones. In some graveyards, there may only be one or two, but at national military cemeteries, there may well be stacks of coins on each stone.

Historically speaking, it’s common to see coins associated with the dead. In ancient Greece, coins would often be put inside the mouth or over the eyes of the deceased. These were called Charon’s obol, and they were based on the belief that Charon would only ferry you to the Underworld if paid. Depending on the culture, those who do not have appropriate payment may be forced to roam the banks of the river Styx for 100 years or remain restless spirits forever.

While this tradition continued for centuries in Europe, even after Christianity became the dominant religion, it has little precedent in the United States. In fact, the presence of coins on gravestones was not frequently documented until the last century. So why do people leave money for the dead, and what does it mean? Read on for the full breakdown.

Anadolu/GettyImages

The History Behind It

While there are historical precedents for leaving coins at famous graves (Ben Franklin and Abraham Lincoln are two prominent examples), the widespread practice dates back to the Vietnam War. It was an incredibly contentious war, with citizens protesting it on college campuses and veterans receiving poor treatment when they returned home.

According to the Department of Military Affairs, the controversial nature of the war made it more difficult to honor soldiers who lost their lives without receiving pushback on the war itself. Rather than trying to contact the families of the deceased, people began leaving pennies on the gravestones instead as a way of saying that they are thinking of the dead and/or honoring their service.

This is similar to the Jewish custom of leaving stones at a grave site as a way of saying that someone has visited to remember or honor the dead. Whether stones or pennies, these grave gifts are quiet signs of presence and affection, which may bring comfort to loved ones who visit in the future.

Stephen Bumgarner, a U.S. Navy veteran leaves a coin on a gravestone. | SOPA Images/GettyImages

What Do Other Coins Mean?

Pennies are by far the most common coins to leave on a gravestone, but they are not the only ones. Over time, the military has developed a sort of shorthand for what each type of coin means, and it is more common to see the full variety at military cemeteries, where mourners can visit multiple loved ones or comrades at one time.

A penny is simply a sign that someone has visited. This is the most common coin, as it can be given by anybody, soldier or civilian, to honor the deceased and their sacrifices.

is simply a sign that someone has visited. This is the most common coin, as it can be given by anybody, soldier or civilian, to honor the deceased and their sacrifices. A nickel means that the visitor trained at boot camp alongside the deceased.

means that the visitor trained at boot camp alongside the deceased. A dime means that the visitor served alongside the deceased, though there has been some debate about how closely the soldiers must have worked together.

means that the visitor served alongside the deceased, though there has been some debate about how closely the soldiers must have worked together. A quarter is incredibly rare because it means that the visitor was with the deceased when they died.

Though some civilians have caught on to this trend, leaving coins on their friends’ and loved ones’ graves, it is still predominantly a military tradition. While you are welcome to leave coins yourself, it is disrespectful to take coins without being part of an approved group sent to collect them. Over time, these coins are often collected by the cemetery or volunteers and either put to use on the cemetery's upkeep or donated to charities that benefit veterans.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

In addition to these standard coins, it is also possible to see two other types of coins on soldiers’ graves. Visitors may place a silver dollar on an officer’s grave or a challenge coin on the grave of one they served closely with.

The silver dollar is used as a reference to the first salute ritual. When a new officer is commissioned, it is customary for them to give a silver dollar to the first soldier who salutes them. Some believe this is a holdover from when officers paid those who mentored them, while others see it as the officer paying for the respect of a salute they may not have earned yet through service. When placed on a gravestone, this is typically given by those who worked closely with the officer, especially if they received mentorship from them.

Challenge coins are traditionally coins or medallions given as recognition of participation in a difficult operation, membership in a unit or team, or another act of bravery. According to the Wounded Warrior Project, commanders are typically given enough challenge coins for 10% of their unit members, making it a great honor to earn one. Challenge coins are highly valued in the military, so they would not be left on a grave unless the visitor was very close with the deceased, typically earning the challenge coin alongside them.

Mourning can be a long and painful process, but rituals like these can provide a lot of comfort to those trying to cope with loss. The next time you see coins on a gravestone, you may want to leave a penny yourself, to thank the veteran for their service and tell their loved ones that they have not been forgotten.