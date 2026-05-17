5 Ultra-Catchy 2000s Commercial Jingles You Still Know by Heart

The 2000s were iconic for countless reasons, and the commercials were definitely one of them. These ads had absolutely no business being so good, yet here we are, still recalling them decades later.

Before streaming services let us skip ads in a heartbeat, we sat through every commercial break, and somehow, those jingles are still living rent-free in our brains. And now, in 2026, we’re saying things like “they just don’t make commercials like that anymore.”

Was it because they were catchy, or did we just hear the same commercial 400 times while waiting for “American Idol” or “The Simple Life” to come back on? The answer: it was catchy, and it had to be, to outlast the era of flip phones, ringtones, and MySpace.

The funny thing is, you probably haven’t heard some of these gems in years, but if someone says the first three words, you’re immediately singing the whole song. The nostalgia hits so hard you find yourself humming about free credit reports and five-dollar footlongs all over again.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and jam out to some of the best, most memorable commercial jingles from the 2000s.

ZOOPALS (2003)

"Oink! Oink! ZooPals! Buzz! Buzz! ZooPals! Quack! Quack! ZooPals! ZooPals make eating fun!"

If you grew up in the early 2000s, the ZooPals commercial wasn’t just an ad; it was a core memory. Those quirky, animal-shaped plates genuinely made chicken nuggets feel like a five-star meal and a trip to the zoo all at once, right at your dining room table. Undeniably, the second the jingle started, we all became backup singers. It was impossible not to yell the words at full volume, almost as if your life depended on it.

The commercial did what 2000s ads did best: it made absolutely no sense, which was part of the appeal. Why were we suddenly eating our meals off plates shaped like animals? Who cares! It was exciting and made eating fun.

EDUCATION CONNECTION (2007)

"Get connected for free! With Education Connection!"

Even if you were 10 years old and had no clue what college was, you suddenly became fully invested in online college options the moment the Education Connection commercial came on.

You didn’t even have to be old enough to drive, and yet, you knew every single lyric by heart and were inexplicably familiar with the struggles of working for hourly wages, wanting a higher salary, and seeking post-secondary education.

It played constantly, during daytime TV, after-school reruns, and probably five times in one commercial break, until it was permanently burned into our brains like a CD. And don’t even get us started on the commercials’ fashion nostalgia.

FREECREDITREPORT.COM (2007)

"F-R-E-E that spells FreeCreditReport.com baby!"

The FreeCreditReport.com commercials were possibly the most memorable of the decade. They were basically mini music videos disguised as financial advice, and they were so good we still wish we could add them to our playlists. Once again, elementary schoolers everywhere were suddenly aware of credit reports and were instantly invested in a guy who bought a used car too soon.

These commercials miraculously turned bad credit into full-on concerts, complete with questionable haircuts and oddly relatable disasters. Back then, you could be half paying attention to the TV (probably downloading something on LimeWire), but when this commercial came on, you were instantly locked in. It was ridiculous in the best way possible.

J. G. WENTWORTH (2008)

"Call J. G. Wentworth 877-CASH-NOW. CALL NOW!"

If you had a structured settlement and needed cash now, and you grew up in the 2000s, you knew exactly who to call. The J.G. Wentworth commercial was like attending a night at the opera from your own couch. Unforgettable.

Out of nowhere, a guy leans out of a bus window and starts dramatically belting about annuities and long-term payments like he’s performing at Madison Square Garden, not stuck in traffic. And then there was a Viking? Even kids who had no clue what a settlement was were screaming the phone number across their living rooms during commercial breaks. That ad literally turned financial frustration into a theatrical production that still plays in our brains at least once a week.

SUBWAY (2008)

"Five...five dollar...five dollar footlong!"

The Subway “five-dollar footlong” jingle was so aggressively catchy that it basically became the official soundtrack of the late 2000s. You couldn’t turn on the TV or ride in the car without hearing someone randomly sing, “five…five dollar…five dollar footlooooong” as if it were a legal requirement.

This commercial convinced us that, for some reason, a five-dollar sandwich was the best financial deal in human history. Even today, it just sounds right.

The problem? It was so catchy that after you heard it, there was no escaping it for the rest of the day.

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