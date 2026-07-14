7 Fascinating Italian Jobs You Didn’t Know Still Exist

Italians have a saying: “La Dolce Vita,” which translates to "the good life."

It's a lifestyle the people of Italy have nurtured over centuries of connection, craftsmanship, and conversation; one that individuals in dimly lit cubicles, surrounded by material possessions and boxed in by hectic schedules, yearn for in pursuit of fulfillment.

Italians have mastered the art of slow meals, thoughtful interactions, and preserving customs that encourage joy in the little things. Interacting with strangers in the nooks of tiny towns, sitting around a table where stories are shared, and grappa is passed, leaves you with far more than a postcard to take home.

Sure, you can find hints of this cultural legacy in Italy’s biggest cities- Rome, Milan, Naples- but the places where Italy’s true character lives require you to take a magnifying glass to the map.

Calabria: The Boot

Calabria | Getty Images

This region is peppered with charming villages that paint a living portrait of Italian heritage. Life here is slow, savored, and purposeful. Locals shepherd sheep, craft cheese with the freshest ingredients, weave baskets and ropes, tend olive groves, sculpt, and guard castles, honoring centuries-old customs with their craft.

These artisanal practices, which remain little known beyond their communities, embody the beauty and importance of being present and supporting authenticity in a fast-paced world fractured by technological advancements, globalization, and depopulation.

All Roads Lead To Vera Italia

Enter: Vera Italia; a "doorway into the true Italy" and a collection of experiences that allow you to delve into ancestral techniques that teach more about life and travel than a textbook or a webpage ever could.

Vera Italia connects you with "culture creators" and sends you on life-changing immersions into the Italian way of life alongside families intertwining the past and present. By uniting with these locals, you're expanding your knowledge of the world and giving them the opportunity to impart wisdom passed down through generations, helping to preserve a culture at risk of being lost.

Italy's Living Traditions

In a world obsessed with progress, profit, and a relentless pursuit of efficiency, sometimes to our own detriment, here are seven fascinating Italian jobs you didn't know still exist: ways of life that keep us tethered to one another and to the earth.

The best part? This isn’t just a list. Through Vera Italia, these experiences come to life. We’re all just one authentic Italian encounter away from helping preserve La Dolce Vita.

Castle Guardian

Olga watches over the enchanting Castello Fiuzzi in the hills of Praia a Mare, inviting travelers around the world to revel in the history and wonder of the fortress. She shares captivating stories, both about the castle and her inspiring connection to the region.

Basket Weaver

Antonio has been weaving baskets by hand since he was 12 years old. In Verbicaro, he offers basket-making workshops, including the chance to weave by the sea, hoping that the slow, creative, and contemplative nature of this handmade craftsmanship transcends his lifetime.

Cheesemaker & Shepherd

Simone and his parents run a dairy farm in the mountains of Pollino National Park, kindly welcoming travelers into their life as shepherds and sharing the intricacies of their ancient cheesemaking traditions. From the stables to your table, guests experience everything: milking goats, making cheese, and tasting the results, all crafted from naturally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients that perfect this time-honored recipe.

Sculptor

Franco's world is carved in stone. His 2,000 sculptures in the Sculpture Park in Maierà tell a story of art, transformation, passion, and emotion, once again illustrating the dying art of handmade creation. He welcomes travelers to make their own sculptures and witness his masterpieces, including his Stations of the Cross, while immersing themselves in creativity, spirituality, and life between the mountains and the sea.

Rope Weaver

Monia, Ida, Carmela | Vera Italia

Monia, Ida, and Carmela practice the ancient art of the libbani: traditional rope weaving from wild Mediterranean grass. They invite travelers to Lauria, Basilicata, to join them in weaving rope, sharing stories, and keeping age-old traditions alive. This craft fosters connection, friendship, and community, reminding us of the importance of gathering together and creating with our hands.

Olive Miller

Salvatore runs his family's olive mill, Frantoio Carrozzino, in Belvedere Marittimo, alongside his wife and brothers. Driven by his passion for olives and olive oil, he teaches the ancient techniques of traditional olive pressing, from harvesting in the groves to milling and tasting. Salvatore lets travelers in on family recipes and flavors passed down for centuries.

ABOUT VERA ITALIA:

Chiara Barbera brought Vera Italia to life after seeing Italy through the lens of relatives and locals with deep roots in the region. She was so in awe of the people who keep this culture alive that it became her mission to share these experiences with the world.

"I see the local people; I see them each day when they continue to foster the knowledge and customs taught to them by their grandparents and the people who have come before them. They do it with their whole heart.”

Reflecting on the importance of carrying the wisdom of generations forward, she expressed:

"Traditions are not only the core of a country’s culture, but they are a gathering of people coming together to celebrate the fruits of their labour. Crops ready to harvest, preparations to enjoy delicious cured meats, grapes ready to pick to transform into wine, or olives ready to be harvested to transform into olive oil."

Visit Vera Italia for more!