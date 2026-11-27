Spend some time wandering through the forests of the Pacific Northwest, and you’ll quickly understand why so many cryptids are said to have been spotted there. Those damp woods feel deeply alive and inherently magical—or at least, that was my impression on a visit to Portland’s Forest Park, a 5,200-acre, jewel-toned stretch of forest located right on the edge of the city.

With its whispering Douglas firs and thick layers of moss, the forest felt dense with wisdom and stories. Thanks to slips of sun poking through the cloud layer and sending shadows glancing off the trees, it was also quite easy to imagine flitting fairies or behemoths lurking out of the corner of my eye.

There are many well-documented, scientifically approved wonders within forests. The woods are full of medicinal plants, from anti-inflammatory mushrooms to vitamin-rich stinging nettle, and even simply spending time in the woods can improve mental and physical health. But of course, cryptids have long been rumored to haunt the woods along America’s northwestern edge.

Sasquatch

The most famous cryptid of them all just might be Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot. This creature is typically described as an extremely hairy and tall humanoid creature, and sightings have been reported countless times over the years. Typically described as intelligent, shy, and wary of human contact, these creatures are sometimes said to be North America’s version of the Himalayan Yeti. In 1811, the explorer David Thompson discovered what he claimed were Sasquatch footprints, and sightings have continued near-ceaselessly since then.

Klicktitat Ape Cat

Also known as the Ebony Ape Cat, this panther-like mutant has reportedly been seen prowling the forests of the Pacific Northwest and the Columbia River Gorge. This jet-black cat looks like a panther but is said to stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, and is also rumored to have primate-like facial features. Some legends claim that this creature escaped from a government lab linked to the Manhattan Project, and reports have mentioned battery drainage and electromagnetic interference—so if you’re hiking in the Pacific Northwest and your phone suddenly dies or your compass goes haywire, watch out.

Devil’s Lake Monster

This aquatic cryptid is said to come from Tillamook and Siletz legends, which tell of an ancient creature in the misty depths of Devil’s Lake near Lincoln City, Oregon that possesses many tentacles, a huge head, and glowing red eyes. Various stories describe multiple disappearances on the lake over the course of generations, and Native tribes in the area were said to make frequent offerings to appease the creature. There have also been whispers of occasional sightings in recent years.

Wallowa Lake Monster

Aquatic dinosaurs (plesiosaur on the right) | DE AGOSTINI PICTURE LIBRARY/GettyImages

This water-dwelling monster is said to live in Wallowa Lake, Oregon. It is sometimes said to resemble the long-necked plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile that went extinct some 66 million years ago. This cryptid likely owes its existence to a Nez Perce legend about lovers from warring clans who were, the story goes, killed by it when they ventured out onto the lake one evening. An 1885 article in the Wallowa Chieftain described a local’s encounter with the creature, writing that it “seemed to have a large, flat head, something like that of a hippopotamus, and its neck, which was about ten feet in length, was as large around as a man's body.”

Gumberoo

This creature is said to resemble a black bear, but one that’s completely hairless. Instead, this creature supposedly has leathery black skin as well as a furry beard and eyebrows. Stemming from lumberjack folklore of the 19th century, these beasts are rumored to be ravenously hungry and completely indestructible, though they can apparently be destroyed with fire.

Ball-Tailed Cat

Another creature from lumberjack folklore, this cat is said to resemble a panther, albeit with one key difference: it has a large club on its tail that the creature uses to kill its prey (and, one would assume, any unfortunate hikers who encounter it). Sometimes rumored to be red-eyed and endowed with sharp spikes on its tail, this creature is definitely not one you’d want to meet on the trail.

Tacoma Narrows Octopus

Said to live beneath the ruins of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Washington, this creature is rumored to weigh up to 600 pounds. Legends about this creature emerged after the bridge collapsed in 1940, a disaster that actually did create an artificial reef for numerous sea creatures—including giant Pacific octopuses, which are real creatures that have tentacle-spans up to 20 feet. While stories of the so-called “King Octopus” may be pure legend, this cryptid has a more legitimate basis in reality than most on this list.