4 Surprising Benefits of "Forest Bathing," According to Science

Being a “tree hugger” might sound like a hippie cliché, but science suggests it could actually be good for your health. Known in Japan as shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, the practice isn’t about hiking or even bathing at all—it involves spending intentional time in a wooded environment, taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of nature.

First developed in the 1980s as a form of preventative health care in Japan, forest bathing has since been studied for its measurable effects on both mental and physical well-being, and is often compared to mindfulness. Researchers say that simply being among trees can influence everything from stress levels to immune function. Some studies even suggest that as little as 17 minutes a day in a natural setting may be enough to improve reported health and well-being.

Here are four science-backed benefits of forest bathing to keep in mind the next time you’re torn between stepping outside for fresh air and staying on the couch.

Reduces Stress Levels

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If you’ve ever felt stressed and thought about taking a walk to clear your head, you might’ve been onto something. While physical activity and a change of scenery can be beneficial on their own, research suggests that walking specifically in a forest environment may have added effects on stress levels, heart rate, and blood pressure. A 2007 study found that time spent in natural forest settings was associated with lower levels of cortisol, one of the body’s main stress hormones.

Forest bathing builds on this idea by encouraging people to slow down and fully engage with their surroundings—paying attention to details like rustling leaves or birdsong and taking slow, intentional breaths. This kind of mindful attention has been linked to a calmer mental state and reduced feelings of anxiety.

In studies comparing urban and natural walks, participants in wooded environments consistently show greater reductions in stress markers. Researchers say it comes down to less noise, softer light, and the calming effect of being in nature, all of which help the body relax.

Promotes Better Sleep

While blue light might keep you up at night, sunlight does the opposite—at least if you’re getting enough of it during the day. Spending time among trees can help regulate the body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Getting outside also helps the body wind down in simpler ways: increased oxygen flow and lower stress levels are both associated with deeper sleep and better daytime alertness, which can influence overall sleep quality. And when it comes to shut-eye, the benefits don’t stop there—a 2025 study found forest bathing was linked to more restorative sleep and fewer insomnia symptoms, especially in the short term after time spent in natural environments.

Taken together, the research points to a simple idea: getting outside during the day may help you sleep better at night.

Sharpens Focus

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That increased oxygen doesn't just help you once you hit the hay, but in the peak of your day, when mental clarity matters most. Some research suggests that forest bathing can help restore attention and reduce mental fatigue, especially after long periods of screen time or sustained concentration.

This idea is often explained by Attention Restoration Theory, which suggests that the brain recovers from mental fatigue more easily in environments (i.e., forests) that are less demanding than busy urban settings. There’s also evidence that the effect may extend to attention-related conditions. One study found that children with ADHD performed better on concentration tasks and showed fewer symptoms of inattention after spending time in green spaces compared to urban environments.

In other words, nature gives your attention a break, and that reset can make it easier to focus afterward.

Boosts Immune Function

Forget elderberry gummies: supporting immune function may be as simple as spending time outdoors. Time spent in forests has been linked to increased activity in natural killer (NK) cells, which help the body respond to infections and abnormal cells. Scientists think this may have something to do with phytoncides, natural compounds released by trees that we inhale in wooded areas.

A small Japanese study found that people who spent a few days forest bathing showed temporary increases in NK cell activity, along with other immune-related changes tied to the body’s defense system. The effects weren’t permanent, but they suggest that time in nature can give the immune system a short-term boost.

So yes, that fresh pine scent might be doing more than just adding to the ambiance of your morning walk.

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