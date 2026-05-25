Inside the Strange—but Intriguing—Ohio Legend of Loveland Frogman

In April 2026, it was announced that a bill had been introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives, which aimed to establish the fictional creature known as the Loveland Frogman as “the state’s official cryptid.” A cryptid, as defined by Merriam-Webster, refers to “an animal (such as Sasquatch or the Loch Ness Monster) that has been claimed to exist but never proven to exist.” This is an appropriate description of this famous Frogman.

Here's a look at how the Loveland legend has developed over time from a local curiosity to a cultural phenomenon.

A Profile of a Four-Foot Frog

The cryptid is named the “Loveland” Frogman after the Ohio city of Loveland, where it was first reported to have been seen. At roughly four feet tall, he's said to stand on two legs but bears a strong resemblance to a large frog. Some descriptions note leathery skin and a wide mouth, as well as a scent reminiscent of alfalfa and almonds.

A Cryptid With a Clean Reputation

The story of the Loveland Frogman begins in 1955, when a local businessman reported seeing three creatures of this description on the banks of Ohio’s Little Miami River. More sightings were reported in 1972 and 2016. The elusiveness of the Frogman and the infrequency of his appearances have ensured that he remains a subject of fascination in a way which might not be the case with a more commonly reported cryptid.

It’s important to note that his fantastical form does not make him a monster: locals have highlighted that one of the unique features of the Loveland Frogman is that he’s not associated with anything malign or sinister, in contrast to some other famous cryptids, but has been able to maintain his legend in positive ways instead.

Ohio's Little Miami River on a misty morning—the historic stomping grounds of the legendary Loveland Frogman. | Shutterstock / Paul D. Lemke

From the Swamp to the Silver Screen

Today, the Loveland Frogman continues to be a subject of celebration in multiple fields. There’s now a Frogman Festival, founded in 2023, which takes place annually to celebrate this unusual icon and brings together researchers and curious locals to honor the city’s most famous amphibian. There’s also another festival, known as the Return of the Frogman, which is scheduled to take place only in leap years.

The legend of the Frogman has even been the subject of a musical as well as a feature film. The movie’s version of the story follows a trio of friends who go on a quest to discover whether the Frogman legend is true or false. ​

And so, when the Ohio Representatives Tristan Rader (D-13th district) and Jean Schmidt (R-62nd district) brought this bill to the state’s house in April this year, it marked the culmination of decades of cultural lore about this local icon. We’ll have to wait and see if the state goes forward with this latest proposal, but whatever happens, it looks like the legend of Loveland Frogman will continue to endure well into the future.

More Like This: