Beavers may build dams, but do you actually give one when it comes to the meaning of the Beaver Moon? Whether you're the type to break out the crystals whenever the full moon comes around, or it's simply just an extra-bright night to you, the spiritual meaning of each month's moon sheds light on the history and habits of those who named it so.

The 2026 Beaver Moon, which happens to be a supermoon this year, hits peak brightness on Tuesday, November 24, at 9:53 a.m. ET. Here's the story and meaning behind it.

Why Is It Called the Beaver Moon?

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We aren't so different from our distant mammalian relatives, and our pre-winter behavioral patterns are proof. Just as we prepare to settle in for the coming cold season by stocking up on blankets, making cozy dishes, and clearing out the social calendar save for the obligatory holiday get-togethers, much of the animal kingdom retreats toward the end of fall, too.

That's where the name "Beaver Moon" comes from: the nesting instincts of beavers that kick in around November. The second-to-last month of the year is a bit of a frenzy for the semi-aquatic rodents as they prepare for the waters they call home to freeze over. November sees colonies of beavers putting the finishing touches on their lodges—using mud and sticks for insulation—and stocking up on food before settling into their warm, sturdy structures for the next few months. In the same vein, other historical theories link the name to Native American traditions and early colonial fur-trapping seasons, when hunters set traps to acquire thick, warm pelts for protection against the freezing winter weather.

Alternative names for November's full moon also nod to these seasonal shifts. For instance, it's known as the Digging Moon—a Tlingit name referring to animals foraging and digging their winter dens—and the Frost Moon, a moniker given by the Cree and Assiniboine peoples as the harsh winter freeze takes hold.

What Is the Spiritual Meaning of the Beaver Moon?

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Unlike bears and wolves, beavers don't hibernate, though they do retreat indoors to ride out the cold months, using the winter pause to nurture their young instead of gnawing logs. That makes the frantic seasonal prep all the more important.

Translating that to your own world, the Beaver Moon points to finishing the year strong: putting your final bursts of energy into wrapping up current projects, tying up loose ends, and spending time with family and friends (which the holiday season tends to require anyway). When daylight dwindles and the things you've been working on for months start to get boring, it's easy to fantasize about your next business venture or vacation. But the moon's message is to resist that urge and focus on the finish line.

Of course, that's easier said than done. Beavers might be getting down to business as their namesake moon rises, but it's entirely normal to feel a bit out of sorts during a full lunar cycle. Because this year's Beaver Moon is also a supermoon, those energy levels are supercharged. It's a stark contrast to the quiet, restful themes we usually associate with winter.

So, if you feel a sudden, manic urge to start over while running on three hours of sleep, blame the Beaver supermoon. Then, consider channelling that chaotic energy into holiday shopping instead of launching a startup in late November.

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