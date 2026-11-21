More gods from the Greek pantheon are making an appearance in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3. Chief among them is Artemis. In the series, her presence is tied to an invitation that she extends to Annabeth Chase—one that would shift the young demigod’s allegiance to the goddess of the hunt and put her on a path that Percy and Grover cannot walk with her.

In Greek mythology, Artemis holds dominion over the wilderness and wild animals. She is associated with the moon and considered to be both a harmonious and opposing force to her twin brother, Apollo, the god of prophecy and music who is associated with the sun.

Most know Artemis by her hunting bow and quiver of arrows, though she’s sometimes draped in a deerskin cape complete with a hood or crowned with a diadem. Famously, she is a virgin goddess whose followers pledge chastity and are held to living pure lives under penalty of severe punishment.

But what might you not know about her? Let’s get into some of the long-held and most disputed beliefs behind the goddess’ origins, meaning, and actions, according to ancient Greek stories that have stood the test of time.

Artemis Delivered Her Twin Brother Apollo

Leto with Apollo and Artemis, Greek mythology | DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/GettyImages

The Titaness Leto is the mother of Artemis and Apollo. Her affair with Zeus, which produced a pregnancy, angered the goddess Hera—the Queen of the Gods and Zeus’ wife—so violently that she forbade Leto from giving birth on land or in water. To ensure Leto adhered to her order, the giant serpent Python was commanded to pursue Leto throughout her pregnancy. She was given no leave to rest as nowhere was safe.

Fortunately for Leto, she came upon Delos. The floating island allowed her to stay within the bounds of Hera’s words. First, she gave birth to Artemis. Then, according to some versions of the myth, her daughter served as her midwife and delivered her twin into the world. That is why Artemis is a goddess of childbirth along with her many other duties.

The Goddess of the Hunt Loves to Dance

Ceremonial dance for Artemis or Diana the Huntress in a sacred forest on the island of Delos | Florilegius/GettyImages

Artemis is primarily thought of as a huntress. Her youth, athleticism, and vigor are typically visible in depictions of her, and she is also often portrayed alongside animals, her trusty silver-and-gold bow and quiver of arrows in hand. But, like Apollo, she also loves music, and that includes dancing to it with the nymphs in her retinue.

Her worshippers often honor her through choral dance, a style of rhythmic movement that is coordinated and done in unison. It includes singing and vocalization, and participants often run and mimic animals in devotion to the goddess.

Artemis Is Both the Protector and Bringer of Death to Girls

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS - "Episode 301" - SAARA CHAUDRY, DAFNE KEEN, SOPHIA CARRIERE | Disney/David Bukach

In antiquity, Artemis was portrayed as a maiden because she is considered to be the protector of girls up until they marry. While her charge is their safety, that does not mean she always keeps girls from harm.

As is true of the rest of the Grecian gods, Artemis can be fickle. She can act in favor of one mortal, healing their wounds and ending their suffering, while bringing ruin through sudden death or disease to another.

She Is Responsible for the Constellation Orion

Constellation Of Orion 1603 | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Though the prevailing belief is that Artemis has never fallen in love, she had a close companion in Orion. The giant huntsman skilled with weaponry had earned her respect so deeply that Apollo grew jealous, and tricked his sister into shooting her friend. Grief-stricken, she laid Orion to rest among the stars.

Some stories suggest Apollo betrayed Artemis to protect her vow of chastity as she was in love with Orion. Others claim that she purposefully shot the giant because he’d attempted to assault her or one of her attendants, and in these stories, there is no mention of her making him a constellation.

Artemis Is Incredibly Vengeful

Roman sarcophagus. About 160 AD. Apollo and Artemis kill Niobe's 14 children. | PHAS/GettyImages

Blessed with the power to transform herself and anyone she chooses into an animal, Artemis has also been said to use her abilities to punish those who incur her wrath.

When her handmaiden Callisto was seduced by Zeus after he took the goddess’s form, Artemis turned her into a bear after learning of Callisto’s pregnancy. She then banished her to the wild.

The hunter Actaeon suffered a worse fate. Artemis transformed him into a stag after she caught him watching her bathe in a spring with her nymphs. She set his hounds on him, and they tore Actaeon apart.

There was also Niobe, queen of Thebes, whose children and husband bore the consequences of her boastfulness. She had compared her 14 children to Leto’s twins, and the slight drew Artemis and Apollo’s ire. They killed all seven of her sons and her seven daughters as well. The pain of the loss resulted in Niobe’s husband also dying, though it’s disputed whether he killed himself or was slain to ensure he didn’t try to avenge their children.

Niobe was turned to stone, either in pity by the gods or because her devastation was so great that it literally petrified her. However, the transformation didn’t stop her tears, which continued to fall from her eyes.