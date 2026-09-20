Hidden Italy: Meet Stefania, the Farmer Who Makes Everything From Scratch

Stefania, in her own words, was “born in a furrow among the tomato plants.”

In a world where "farm to table" grows more obsolete with each passing day, this Calabrian native embraces the simplicity of planting, cultivating, and harvesting food straight from the earth.

It's an uncomplicated way of life we've nearly lost, and Stefania plans to pass it down, one connection (and crostata) at a time.

STEFANIA'S STORY

Tracing the farmer’s story, we find ourselves in the coastal town of Santa Maria del Cedro, where Stefania welcomes travelers into her home to prepare a meal from her harvest, grown with deep appreciation for the soil. She eats only what she grows on her family’s farm, and she’s very proud of it.

Her life has been this way for as long as she can remember, and for that, Stefania is immensely grateful.

"My earliest memories can’t be summed up in just a few lines. It was, and still is, a slow and simple way of life, without many comforts,” she reflects. “In my family, making do with what we had was simply normal. We were happy, and I still am today. I proudly carry on what my parents passed down to me. I feel connected to everything here."

Spending just minutes with Stefania tethers you to the earth and to ancient traditions embedded in Calabrian culture. A visit to her farm teaches that the best lessons reveal themselves over a lifetime of unhurried moments.

"I know every stone, every variation in the soil. I know where the snakes are, where the foxes are, and where the other animals live. We live alongside one another without giving it a second thought. It’s simply normal."

Among the many traditions she sees as grounded in "belonging," making jam and crocette with figs, harvesting and crushing olives, curing pork for salami, and using leftover ingredients for soaps (so as not to waste precious elements), bread making holds a special place in her heart.

"I love making bread because you feel it with your hands. It’s alive! And then there’s the wood I use for the oven. It has an indescribable scent. I think people are losing smells even more than flavors. I think we should all have a little piece of land."

STEFANIA'S DREAM

Cooking with Stefania | Vera Italia

Through Vera Italia, a community of culture creators and heritage hosts keeping ancient Italian traditions alive, Stefania dreams of sharing her beautiful, rich culture of "genuine, natural things" with, well, everyone!

She invites travelers onto her land to harvest, bake bread in her wood-fired oven, make crocette, crostata, ferment wine, and can tomato sauce (to name a few specialties), and enjoy it all over a generous helping of conversation and laughter.

STEFANIA'S FARM

Stefania's farm | Vera Italia

Visitors who spend a day at her farm leave with more than cooking skills and a satisfied stomach; they leave with a piece of Stefania’s story.

"When people sit at my table and then leave, the next day I feel that I miss them. But I love hearing their feedback and knowing that they take a little piece of my world away with them, because I speak to them simply and explain who I am: a farmer, old-fashioned in some ways and, by necessity, a little modern too. I explain to them that here in Calabria we don’t have grand things, but we have nature and real food. Even if you live in a city, you have to seek these things out in the countryside and choose them carefully."

In a society that normalizes artificial flavors, fast food, and complex ingredient lists, Stefania reminds us of the beauty and importance of simple farming practices, of connection, cultural immersion, and experiences that become part of who you are.

"Go and buy from farmers,” Stefania recommends, “Cook simple food. Take a little piece of Calabria with you… and come back and visit."

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