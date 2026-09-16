The Fastest Growing Jobs in the United States, Ranked

Job growth can be an important factor when you're choosing a future career, and the future looks brightest for health care and green energy jobs.

Data recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that six of the top 10 fastest-growing jobs are in health care while two of the top five jobs focus on green energy. These positions also pay well with four of the top 10 fastest-growing jobs having a six-figure median income.

So what jobs should you consider if you want to enter a field with higher-than-average growth potential? Here are your best options, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nurse Practitioners

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Nurse practitioners lead all jobs in the U.S. with an expected growth rate of 41% from 2025 to 2035, according to the BLS. That compares to only a 3% increase for all American jobs. Nurse practitioners coordinate patient care, working as either a primary care provider or focusing on specialized care. It's also one of the top 10 fastest-growing positions that has an estimated six-figure income, with nurse practitioners earning a median annual income of $132,300.

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

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If you've been thinking about getting solar panels at home, you may need to hire a solar photovoltaic installer to do the job. Workers in these specialized positions are responsible for assembling, setting up, and maintaining solar panels for residential and commercial use. The BLS believes these positions will grow by 37% from 2025 to 2035, with an additional 11,000 positions in the field being added to the workforce. The median pay for this position is around $53,000, and solar installers only need a high school diploma and some additional training rather than a college degree.

Data Scientists

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Data scientists are responsible for extracting and analyzing data to make recommendations about issues affecting businesses and organizations. And while there is some concern around data science positions being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), some experts in the field still believe AI can't fully replace these jobs. The BLS also still sees growth in this field with an estimated 35% increase in jobs from 2025 to 2035 for data scientists. It's also a good-paying job with a median annual pay of $120,230.

Wind Turbine Service Technicians

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If you're not afraid of heights, working as a wind turbine service technician might be an option for you. The position, which is expected to grow 30% from 2025 to 2035, requires workers to maintain and repair wind turbines that generate energy for consumers. Like solar installers, wind turbine technicians don't require a college degree and usually need vocational training and on-the-job training to become a technician with a median salary of $64,120.

Medical and Health Services Managers

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Medical and health services managers work behind the scenes to manage and coordinate the business decisions for healthcare providers. You might work in a hospital, nursing home, or other professional medical setting and can expect to earn $123,860 per year, according to the BLS. The number of positions in this field is expected to grow 24% from 2025 to 2035, adding around 155,000 new jobs to the American workforce.

Physical Therapist Assistants

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Physical therapist assistants help patients regain movement and reduce pain after illnesses or injuries. The BLS expects the number of positions in the field to grow by 17%, with workers making a median income of $61,200. By comparison, physical therapist assistants, who are usually required to have an associate's degree, are supervised by physical therapists, who need a doctoral degree in the field and make $102,760 per year.

Psychiatric Technicians

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Psychiatric technicians work with people with developmental disabilities or mental conditions, assisting in coordinating care with doctors and other professionals in the medical field. The position is expected to grow 22% from 2025 to 2035. However, it's worth noting that psychiatric technicians have the lowest median income of the top 10 fastest-growing jobs, at $45,130 per year.

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