Hidden Italy: Meet Don Giacomo, the Priest of a Sacred Medieval Sanctuary in Calabria

Life is a collection of moments.

Moments of love, faith, and gratitude for people, places, and experiences that connect us to these pillars. In a busy world, it's easy to lose sight of the healing stillness of reflection, hope, spirituality, and belonging to something that grounds us.

In Scalea, in the Province of Cosenza in Southern Italy, that place is the Church of San Nicola di Platea.

Don Giacomo, 'Don,' short for the Latin 'Dominus,' which in Italian culture replaces the word 'father,' has served as priest of the Parish of San Nicola di Platea, which includes the Sanctuary of the Madonna del Lauro in Calabria, for 30 years.

The historic structure was built in medieval times, before 1100, beneath the current church, a space known as the 'crypt,' with columns from a Roman temple and frescoes from the 1400s. The church above is beautifully designed; a dedication to Our Lady of Mount Carmel (painted by Azzolino in the 1700s) adorns the center.

Some visit to admire and photograph the art; others seek a moment of devotion to deepen their connection with the Lord. While photos and videos are absolutely permitted, Don Giacomo urges all travelers, regardless of their faith, to pause, meet with God, and connect with the sacred space as he does regularly.

All are welcome, and it’s every bit as wonderful as it is... humid.

"Despite the humidity, and especially the scorching summer heat, there is something wonderful about being there. But it is a different kind of well-being—one that goes beyond physical comfort," he observes.

Let’s step into Don Giacomo’s vocation, rituals, mission, and connection to tradition, including the yearly feast of Madonna del Lauro, where the parish meets the sea.

WHY PRIESTHOOD?

Don Giacomo considers himself an embodiment of the parish, living to serve the community and anyone he encounters. He spends his days in the town square, visiting the sick, spending time with the town’s elders, and “accompanying young people on their journey of Christian formation.”

Regarding his vocation as a priest, he says it "certainly offers a unique perspective on life, free from filters of any kind, without prejudice or hasty, superficial judgments," something we could all practice.

"You know that you cannot trust everyone. It would be naive to think otherwise, yet you act as though you trust everyone. This brings different consequences, both positive and negative. But you accept them all as part of the journey; none of them surprising. Even when the church operates at a loss, and I am certainly not talking about finances, its balance is always positive."

Sometimes all it takes is a single moment to beckon us to a vocation. Other times, it's a "series of callings, each one preparing the way for and leading to the next."

For Don Giacomo, it’s a combination of experiences that formed a clearer picture of the path he was following. He considers each moment and experience a "valuable opportunity for reflection and deeper understanding."

In short, a little reflection and appreciation go a long way.

SYMBOLS AND RITUALS

Church of San Nicola di Platea | Vera Italia

When it comes to the symbols and rituals that draw us into religious practice, moments of peaceful respite that bring us closer to God, Don Giacomo is especially fond of Baptism and the ritual of welcoming the deceased.

"The symbols and rituals of Baptism are extraordinary. They help us appreciate life’s beauty through God’s grace. There is a magnificent moment when the priest raises the child in his arms and presents them to the congregation, as if the gesture itself is saying, 'Look at the beauty of life. God is with us.'"

He proceeded, "But the ritual of welcoming the deceased also holds profound meaning. Although the person may seem to be no longer with us, this gesture expresses a deep appreciation for life and for the hope that does not end with death, but continues beyond it."

THE FEAST OF MADONNA DEL LAURO

Sanctuary of the Madonna del Lauro | Vera Italia

The feast of Madonna del Lauro takes place on September 8, calling upon the entire city as thousands join an evening procession, carrying the Madonna on boats out to sea.

Don Giacomo says that while the procession is "beautiful for the eyes to witness," we must also offer something meaningful for the mind and the conscience.

"Providing this deeper understanding is one of our principal responsibilities as priests. Faith is not simply about believing. It is about knowing in whom and in what we believe, understanding where we place our hope, and committing our energy to living out that faith."

THE IMPORTANCE OF CONNECTION, TRADITION, AND HOPE

Church of San Nicola di Platea | Vera Italia

Don Giacomo also reflected on Scalea, Calabria, and the importance of remaining tethered to tradition.

"Like most places, Scalea offers breathtaking views alongside less beautiful corners, warm and welcoming people alongside others who may be less so," he says, hinting that we each take away something different from our experiences, influenced by our own perspectives.

"The beauty of an experience often depends on the people we encounter. Some visitors bring a wonderful spiritual richness, and it is a joy to share moments of prayer."

By inviting people to religious celebrations in the town square and at the church and sanctuary, Don Giacomo hopes to contribute to cherished memories travelers take home. A visit to the parish is, of course, entirely free.

Tradition is so entrenched in Calabria, and he believes it connects us to the past and bonds us to our identity.

"It's nice to remember the past so we can move toward the future with hope."

VERA ITALIA

Don Giacomo is one of many culture creators at Vera Italia, a travel platform founded by Chiara Barbera, dedicated to keeping Italian traditions alive, preserving culture passed down through generations, and offering learning experiences through the sights and sounds of Calabria, its living heritage, and its people.

Whether you’re visiting a medieval castle, weaving baskets by the ocean, enjoying a moment of spiritual reflection at the Church of San Nicola di Platea, or taking cooking classes and filling your stomach with Italian cuisine at family farms and olive groves, these traditions remind us to slow down and savor life’s simplest pleasures.

Read more about Don Giacomo in "Welcome Without Prejudice" by Chiara Barbera.

Discover Vera Italia, its many creators, and authentic Italian experiences waiting for you to find your own little piece of la dolce vita. You might also learn something new about yourself through the lens of centuries-old Italian culture!

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