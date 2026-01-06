9 Ridiculous—Yet Fun—Snow Day Superstitions Explained

There was nothing quite like waking up as a kid to find out school was cancelled because of snow. And snow days are still magical today—with text alerts and emails replacing sitting in front of the television waiting to find out if your school was closed.

But one thing hasn’t changed. Kids will still do whatever they can to will the weather to give them a special snow day so they can skip school. Have you tried any of these snow day superstitions in the hopes of getting the day off? And are you willing to try one of these to get a day off the next time it snows?

Flushing Ice Cubes Down the Toilet

Apparently, one of the best ways to get a snow day is to give the snow gods a small sacrifice for their troubles. Luckily, flushing a few ice cubes down the toilet before you go to sleep is a cheap and easy way to potentially will a snow day into existence. You might want to do some extra math on this one, as some snow day fans believe the number of ice cubes you flush could equal the number of inches of snow you’ll receive.

School buses on snow day | John Greim/GettyImages

Wearing Your Pajamas Inside Out

It might feel a little weird, but going to sleep with your pajamas turned inside out could get you a day in when you wake up. This is a classic snow day tradition, but there are no studies to confirm just how well it works despite the decades of practice.

Putting a Spoon Under Your Pillow

The Tooth Fairy is well known for checking under your pillow when you lose a tooth to exchange it for some cash, but is there a Snow Day Fairy that will also reward you if you leave them a gift at night? Some kids think so and will leave a spoon under their pillow to hope a snow day will arrive. Tradition says that the metal spoon will help draw in cold air and magically summon snowflakes for the next morning.

Putting Your Crayons to Use

There are a few snow day superstitions with crayons, so you may want to try more than one to see which one works to get you that snow day. Some superstitious snow day revelers will put a white crayon on their windowsill to draw the fluffy white stuff down from the sky to get a snow day, while others suggest you find a good home for a white crayon in your freezer since both the white crayon and the snow will be freezing for a good snow day partnership.

Kids playing in the snow | MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/GettyImages

Yelling “Snow Day!” into Your Freezer

This one may sound a little silly, but even a super-easy snow day superstition can yield big results if it works.

Do a Snow Day Dance

Dancing is a great way to express yourself, and perhaps the message you want to express is “I want a snow day!” So shake it all about like the snow in a snow globe to see if you can make the snow want to shake its way out of the sky and onto the ground to get school cancelled.

Brushing Your Teeth With Your Non-Dominant Hand

It’s more than likely you use your dominant hand to brush your teeth. But if you want a snow day, don’t do that. Instead, grab the brush with your other hand and see if switching it up can also switch up your school schedule. But remember to try not to make too much of a mess when brushing with the wrong hand.

Kids playing in the snow | RJ Sangosti/GettyImages

Throwing Ice Cubes Into the Yard

Yes, this is another superstition that includes ice cubes, but that might be because people believe they work. In this case, toss some into your yard the night before a potential snow day to see if they can sprout snow in the winter like a seedling can sprout a flower in the spring.

Sleeping Backwards

Just like other snow day superstitions that switch up your routine, sleeping backwards could also get you a snow day reward, many believe. Grab your pillow and toss it at the foot end of your bed with your feet up near the top, and sleep well knowing you did what you could to get a snow day.

