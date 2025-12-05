10 Disney Channel Shows That Defined Growing Up in the 2000s—Have You Seen Them All?

If you were a Y2K kid lucky enough to have cable, then you grew up with Disney Channel. The shows that played in the early 2000s were arguably the best Disney has had to offer, though I’m probably biased. The kids in the Disney Channel shows could always make me laugh, cry, and feel seen. The shows were more than just entertainment. They helped form millions of kids into who they are today.

We may not be able to relate to being a wizard, a psychic, or a super spy, but the experiences of school, family, friends, and teenage angst were all things that hooked us to these shows. It was nice to feel like someone understood us when certain episodes seemed to be written just for us. How Disney was able to capture that feeling so often must be magic. Here’s a look at the Disney Channel shows that gave us that magic and defined what growing up in the 2000s was.

Even Stevens (2000-2003)

Even Stevens was one of the first live-action shows I never wanted to miss. Ren Stevens (Christy Carlson Romano) was my idol. From the way she dressed to her overachieving, I wanted to be just like her. Don’t worry, I've worked on my perfectionism and anxiety with several therapists over the years. But I just loved that the stereotypical smart girl was praised and loved rather than teased for being a “know-it-all.”

Of course, that meant I didn’t like Louis (Shia LaBeouf) much. But their sibling rivalry made the show interesting, and the times that they were kind to each other were especially moving. The show may have started out as Louis-centered, focusing on the odd man out in a “perfect” family, but the relationship highs and lows between Ren and Louis were really what kept the show going.

Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

Lizzie (Hilary Duff) was the first average teen character that I could see myself in. She wasn’t living a secret double life and didn’t have magic powers. She was just Lizzie, dealing with middle school drama and trying to figure out who she was. It was also Lizzie and Miranda (Lalaine) who introduced millions of viewers to the butterfly hair clips that became all the rage.

The show was popular enough to get a movie made in 2003, and there was going to be a reboot with Lizzie being a single mom, still trying to “figure it out on the way.” Unfortunately, the reboot was cancelled because of creative differences. Disney wanted another family-friendly show, while Duff was hoping to explore a more mature storyline for Lizzie, who would be 30. Fans are left to rewatch the old episodes and wonder what inner Lizzie would look like all grown up.

The Proud Family (2001-2005)

Lessons on diversity and culture, along with those of teenage life and gender roles, made The Proud Family one of the most important shows of the millennial generation. Black kids and teens got the representation they were usually deprived of, while others were shown different perspectives of the world.

Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) taught us about racism, segregation, Kwanzaa, and that girls can play football, among many other life lessons. The Proud Family wasn’t afraid of discussing deeper topics, and fans loved it all the more because of that. Its popularity allowed for a reboot to be made in 2022. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder took up the mantle of its predecessor and continues to teach about important topics, like disability and sexual identity, in a compassionate way.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Kim Possible (2002-2007)

Remember how I said that Christy Carlson Romano, a.k.a. Ren Stevens, was my idol? Well, when I heard that she would play the voice of Kim Possible, I already knew I would love this show. Add in Eric (Will Friedle) from Boy Meets World, and I was positively smitten. But I still feel bad for anyone named Kim who constantly had “Call me, beep me” sung at them after this show premiered.

Kim Possible battles math tests and cheerleading drama during the day, and fights supervillains by night. With her best friend, Ron Stoppable, they are some of the best spies the US has to offer when it comes to stopping international crime. The show was a hit and had two animated films and a live-action film made to appease fans. The live-action might be “so not the drama,” but the animated movies were amazing.

That’s So Raven (2003-2007)

Raven-Symoné was one of Disney Channel’s darlings in the 2000s. She had movies and music to continue her success, but those things didn’t come until after That’s So Raven. As a teen who received visions of the future, she won our millennial hearts.

That’s So Raven didn’t just have whacky hijinks around trying to prevent her visions from coming true. The show also discussed serious topics like racial profiling and damaging ideologies around weight and fashion. Due to the show’s popularity, it received a reboot, Raven’s Home, in 2017, where Raven still receives visions but now uses them to help her navigate motherhood.

Phil of the Future (2004-2006)

Main character Phil Diffy (Raviv Ullman) and his family are from the 22nd century. They rented a time machine for a family vacation, but it broke down in the 2000s. So, now they must try to blend in with the locals until they can fix their time machine.

Phil’s friendship-turned-romance with Keely (Alyson Michalka) taught many of us how to build a ship for our favorite characters. Though there are no plans for a reboot as of now, Ullman has said that he'd “never say no” to coming back.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005-2008)

Looking at Cole and Dylan Sprouse now, it would be hard to imagine them as dorky kids who once were known for jokes and antics.

Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody Martin (Cole Sprouse) live in the hotel where their mom works. While avoiding getting caught by the hotel’s manager, Moseby (Phill Lewis), the boys run rampant and get into all sorts of trouble. Some of the best moments were the emotional ones, slipped in between the jokes. While there will most likely not be a reboot, there were several spin-off series due to The Suite Life’s massive fan base.

Hannah Montana (2006-2011)

Miley Cyrus showed us what it’s like to get the best of both worlds in Hannah Montana. To keep her private life separate from her celebrity one, Miley Stewart dons a wig and becomes a pop star. The show follows her trying to find a balance between her two personas.

This show made Cyrus a household name. She went on to star in The Hannah Montana Movie in 2009, and everyone who heard her song “The Climb” will never forget how moved they felt back then. No reboot is in the works, but Cyrus has said that she has big plans for the 20th anniversary in 2026.

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

Wizards of Waverly Place was Selena Gomez’s breakout role. As a family of wizards, Alex (Gomez), Justin (David Henrie), and Max (Jake T. Austin) Russo must learn to control their powers or lose them.

Of course, learning magic isn’t as easy as you’d think, especially when you factor in teenage emotions. The show was loved by many fans and received a reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, in 2024.

Phineas and Ferb (2007-)

Phineas and Ferb is one of the best animated shows of all time. It isn’t so childish that it makes adults cringe (looking at you, Cocomelon), and it has jokes that only adults would get without being “adult content.” It’s funny, witty, and clever, much like Phineas and Ferb themselves.

Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Errigo Jr.) do not waste a single moment of their summer. The step-brothers build and invent to their hearts’ desires, and their imaginations know no limits. There’s also the story of their pet platypus, who doubles as a spy and nemesis of the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. After a decade of being off the air, Phineas and Ferb was renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

Disney may not be able to ever recreate the magic of their 2000s shows, but they are working to bring many of them back. That means those of us who grew up with these shows get a chance to relive the defining moments of our generation.