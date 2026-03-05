7 Disney Villains Inspired by Real People

Some villains were born on screen, but others were born in real life. Disney animators pulled from famous faces, infamous reputations, and theatrical flair to craft characters like Ursula, Cruella, and Scar. The result? Animated bad guys with real-life edge. Here’s a look at the famous figures who inspired some of Disney’s most unforgettable villains.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid

The flamboyant sea witch owes much of her iconic look to drag legend Divine. Animators drew on Divine’s bold style—from towering hair to signature blue eyeshadow—and even considered having him voice the character before his untimely death in 1988. Years later, Divine was posthumously dubbed the “drag queen of the century” by People magazine, cementing his status as a larger-than-life icon whose showmanship helped shape The Little Mermaid's unforgettable underwater villain.

Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations

Cruella’s over-the-top fashion sense and dramatic expressions were inspired by Hollywood icon Tallulah Bankhead. The animators borrowed her high-arched eyebrows, smoke-wielding flair, and even her notoriously reckless personality, translating Bankhead’s eccentricity into the iconic 101 Dalmatians antagonist.

Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco

The confident and flamboyant Ernesto de la Cruz blends traits from two legendary Mexican performers: Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete. From his magnetic stage presence to his costume and swagger, Ernesto channels the showmanship of these mid-century ranchera stars, transforming real-life star power into Coco’s charmingly deceptive villain.

Dr. Facilier from The Princess And The Frog

In The Princess and the Frog, the villainous “Shadow Man,” Dr. Facilier, draws on both real-world and supernatural inspiration. His fluid dance moves and lanky frame were partly modeled after Michael Jackson and Usher, while his dark, mystical aesthetic was inspired by Baron Samedi, a spirit associated with death in Haitian Vodou.

Charles F. Muntz from Up

The adventurous—and ultimately villainous—Charles F. Muntz was inspired by real-life Disney villain Charles Mintz, who famously stole Oswald the Lucky Rabbit from Walt Disney. In the film, Muntz is a celebrated explorer whose obsession with proving himself drives him to ruthless lengths, echoing Mintz’s betrayal of Disney’s early creations. Many have also drawn visual parallels between Muntz and aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh, from the leather jacket to the goggles. This fusion of historical influences with a daring edge turns Muntz into a villain Up fans can’t forget.

Scar from The Lion King

Scar echoes some of Shakespeare’s most infamous villains, most notably King Claudius from Hamlet. The manipulative lion murders his brother to seize the throne, echoing the classic literary trope of treachery seen in Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Macbeth. In the 2019 remake of The Lion King, actor Chiwetel Ejiofor channeled the Scottish general, giving Scar a darker, more calculating edge. With his cunning schemes and ruthless ambition, Scar brings Shakespearean drama to the Pride Lands.

Captain Hook from Peter Pan

Disney’s dandyish pirate was partly inspired by real-life seafarers like Christopher Newport, who raided Spanish ships and even presented exotic gifts to King James I. At the same time, Captain Hook’s aristocratic wardrobe and foppish mannerisms nod to King Charles II, making him equal parts historical pirate legend and royal pain.