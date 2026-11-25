In the words of Walt Disney, "Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever." He probably didn't have infinite dad jokes about Hercules's least favorite car and Thor's favorite rapper, or a pun per Disney princess in mind when he first said that, but alas. After all, like any craft, the art of comedy must have a muse. In this case, it's our favorite doe-eyed royals, sharp-tongued villains, and, of course, Mickey Mouse and Co.

What does Ariel like on her toast? Mermalade.

Why did Mickey become an astronaut? So he could visit Pluto.

What's that saying again? A dream is a wish your heart makes? Or in this case, a pun is a joke your literary friend makes. Whether you're distracting your kids from the fact that you didn't get Lightning Lane passes while in line at Space Mountain or looking to make your favorite Disney adult crack a smile away from the screen for a change, these family-friendly jokes and puns cover everything from classic princesses to a galaxy far, far away. Here are 60 funny Disney jokes guaranteed to get ah-hyuck from your friends and family, whether they're clever or goofy.

Mickey & Friends Jokes

Disney Channel/GettyImages

1. Why did Goofy wear two pairs of pants when he played golf?

He heard he might get a hole in one.

2. Why did Mickey Mouse become an astronaut?

So he could visit Pluto!

3. What does Daisy Duck say when she buys lipstick?

“Put it on my bill.”

4. What happened the first time Mickey and Minnie saw each other?

It was glove at first sight!

5. How did Mickey save Minnie?

He gave her mouse-to-mouse resuscitation.

6. What is Mickey Mouse’s favorite holiday?

New Ears Eve.

7. What is Mickey’s favorite treat?

Mice cream.

8. What time does Donald Duck wake up?

At the quack of dawn.

9. What should you do if Donald throws a ball at you?

Duck!

10. Why did Goofy stare at the label on the orange juice all day?

Because the carton said “concentrate.”

11. What is Clarabelle’s favorite party game?

Moo-sical chairs.

12. Why do Texas baseball fans love Chip & Dale?

They’ve been known to Rescue Rangers.

Disney Princess Jokes

Disney

13. Why is Cinderella so bad at soccer?

Because she’s always running away from the ball—not to mention, she has a pumpkin for a coach!

14. Which Disney princess would make the best judge?

Snow White, because she’s the fairest of them all.

15. Why shouldn’t you give Elsa a balloon?

Because she’ll let it go.

16. What did Snow White say when her photos weren’t ready yet?

“Someday, my prints will come!”

17. Which princess makes the best corny Disney jokes?

Ra-puns-el.

18. Why would you not want to be one of Snow White’s dwarfs?

Six out of seven of them aren’t Happy.

19. Where does Ariel go when one of her friends is missing?

The Lost-and-Flounder Department.

20. What does Ariel like on her toast?

Mermalade.

21. How does the ocean greet Moana?

It waves.

22. Why didn’t Elsa see a doctor for her sore throat and cough?

Because a cold never bothered her anyway.

23. Why didn’t Anna and Elsa’s parents teach them all the letters of the alphabet?

Because they got lost at C!

24. What happens when Olaf throws a temper tantrum?

He has a meltdown.

25. Why did Sven try to eat Olaf’s nose?

Because he doesn’t carrot all.

26. What does Tiana say to a friend she is meeting for coffee?

I’m almost there!

27. Which Disney princess is a cow’s favorite?

Moo-lan.

28. Why did the Disney princess get arrested?

They thought she was someone Elsa.

29. What’s the scariest Disney movie?

Poca-“haunt us.”

Classic Disney Jokes

Disney Junior/GettyImages

30. Why is Peter Pan flying all the time?

He Neverlands!

31. Where does Captain Hook go to get his hook replaced?

The secondhand store.

32. Why is Quasimodo great at solving crimes?

He always has a hunch.

33. Why is Gaston the smartest Disney villain?

Because he won the No-Belle Prize.

34. What did Captain Hook’s sidekick say to Adele?

“Hello, it’s Smee!”

35. What’s the best part of The Lion King?

All the Simba-lism.

36. Why can’t you trust Scar?

Because he’s lion.

37. What would make Scar a better lion?

If he were a little more Simba-thetic.

38. How do you keep Pumbaa from charging you?

Take away his credit cards.

39. What does Aladdin say when he sneezes?

Ahhh-bu!

40. What is Hercules’ least favorite car?

Mers–Hades.

41. Why does Alice ask so many questions?

Because she’s in Wonderland.

42. What did the 101 Dalmatians say after eating dinner?

That hit the spot.

Pixar, Marvel & Star Wars Jokes

Disney/Pixar

43. Does the God of Thunder like ice cream?

Yes, but he prefers Thor-bet.

44. How does Scarlet Witch channel her magic?

With a magic Wanda.

45. Who is Thor’s favorite rapper?

MC Hammer.

46. How did the new worker describe his encounter with the God of Mischief?

Loki terrifying.

47. What do you call a droid that likes taking the scenic route?

An R2-detour.

48. What does the Child from The Mandalorian write in his Valentine’s Day cards?

“Baby Yoda one for me!”

49. Is BB hungry?

No, BB-8!

50. Which program do Jedi use to open PDF files?

Adobe-Wan Kenobi.

51. Which Disney character can count the highest?

Buzz Lightyear—to infinity and beyond.

52. Why did Woody give Bullseye cough syrup?

Because he was feeling horse.

53. Did you hear about Nemo’s adventures when he went into battle?

He got caught behind anemone lines.

54. How much did it cost Captain Jack Sparrow to have his ears pierced?

A buck-an-ear.

55. Why did the cookie go to see Doc McStuffins?

Because it was feeling crumby.

Disney Parks Puns

Joe Raedle/GettyImages

56. What does the rapper Lil Jon say when he visits Disneyland?

“Turn down for Walt.”

57. Why is Magic Kingdom always so breezy?

Because it's full of Disney fans!

58. Why did the croissants take the doughnuts and bagels to Disneyland?

They thought it would be fun for the hole family.

59. What is a Haunted Mansion ghost’s favorite dessert?

I-scream.

60. Which body part loves theme parks?

Dis-knee.

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