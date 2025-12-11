7 of the Most Valuable Hallmark Disney Ornaments

Collecting Hallmark Keepsake ornaments has become a popular tradition for many families throughout the decades. Starting in 1977, Hallmark collaborated with Disney to make ornaments that could add a little faith, trust, and pixie dust to the Christmas trees. And now, some of the best quality Disney ornaments can be found through Hallmark.

That Hallmark quality, combined with the brand power of Disney, makes for a lucrative market when it comes to collectible ornaments. Ornaments that portray our favorite characters, and are rare or difficult to find, can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. These are just a few that, if you would be willing to part with them, could give you a little extra money for holiday shopping.

Mickey the Musician (2020): $140-300

Mickey the Musician was a cute and seemingly innocent ornament, featuring Mickey playing a xylophone. The problem was that the tune Mickey played: “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from the 1946 film Song of the South. Because the film contains problematic elements, much of the use of the song was removed from the parks and merchandise.

This Hallmark ornament is very difficult to find now, as it was recalled due to the controversy surrounding Song of the South. Even more rare are ones signed by the artist, Nello Williams. Signed Mickey the Musician ornaments can be double the price of unsigned ones.

Little Mermaid Precious Moments Ariel and Sebastian (2009): $175-210

Originally a Hallmark Gold Crown Store exclusive, this Precious Moments version of Ariel and Sebastian is a rare find. The ornament is made of porcelain and is part of the Disney Precious Moments Collection. There are several other princesses in the collection, but Ariel is the hardest to find, and therefore the most expensive.

The ornament features Ariel holding a Christmas gift, with Sebastian and a seashell sitting on top of the gift box. Ariel has the signature Precious Moments teardrop-shaped eyes and looks adorably innocent. Is she giving the gift to Sebastian as a way to say thank you for being by her side during her deal with Ursula? Because Sebastian definitely deserves a gift, or a vacation, for all the stress he had to go through.

Disney/Pixar Up 10th Anniversary (2019): $225-325

There have been several ornaments created to be the house with the balloons from Disney/Pixar’s Up. But Hallmark’s 2019 edition is unique. It was made in honor of the movie’s tenth anniversary, and plays the “Married Life” theme from the film.

As a special edition item, this ornament can be found on collectors’ sites for more than $200. It’s an essential part of Up memorabilia, reminding us all that adventure is out there. Whether it’s in Paradise Falls or on your Christmas tree, it will bring you many happy memories.

It’s a Small World After All Keepsake Club Exclusive (2005): $300-325

A few ornaments are only available if you sign up as a member of Hallmark’s Keepsake Club. There are only small numbers of these types of ornaments made, so the demand grows much higher. That’s the case for the 2005 “It’s a Small World After All” ornament.

The ornament includes three of the dolls found in the “It’s a Small World” ride at Disneyland. There is a US cowboy with a lasso, a UK Royal Guard, and a French Can-Can dancer. The club-exclusive ornament can now only be found through collectors like Ornament Mall.

Star Wars Collection Millennium Falcon (2018/2019): $625-725

I have to apologize to all the Disney purists out there who might argue that this list should not contain Star Wars ornaments. Star Wars is, in fact, owned by Disney, and this Millennium Falcon ornament is one of the most valuable on this list.

Normally, Hallmark only issues an ornament for one year to keep the demand for collectibles high. But, due to its popularity, this Millennium Falcon was re-released in 2019. It has lights and sound from the Star Wars films, and only works with a separate Hallmark Keepsake cord. The original ship may be a hunk of junk, but the ornament is made with the highest quality.

Little Gallery Muppets’ Dreaming Time, Muppets Duet, Miss Moi (1981): $695-700 each

Disney did not own The Muppets back in 1981, so these pewter and sterling silver ornaments did not count as Hallmark’s Disney series at the time. But we’re counting them because collectors today will know The Muppets are now part of Disney and therefore will likely be interested in such rare ornaments.

Hallmark’s Little Gallery series of ornaments consisted of pure metal sculpted figurines. Dreaming Time features Kermit on his log playing his banjo. Muppets Duet sees Kermit and Miss Piggy dressed as Victorian carolers. And Miss Moi is Miss Piggy posing in a gown and holding a mirror. Each of these was made in the UK as a limited edition, so they carry hefty price tags.

NYCC Star Wars R2-Q5 and R2-A3 (2011): $1,000-1,200

Only sold at 2011’s New York Comic Con, R2-Q5 and R2-A3 is a special edition ornament set. A total of 800 of the little droids, with 400 of each R2 unit, were produced. This means that they are highly exclusive and almost impossible to find.

You might be thinking, “These droids aren't even main characters. Who would pay this kind of money for them?” If this is the case, then let me tell you: never underestimate the Star Wars fandom. As smaller characters with a limited release, that just makes this ornament set is all the more valuable to collectors from a galaxy far, far away.

