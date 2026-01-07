5 Must-See Movies You Won't Believe Turn 25 In 2026

It's hard to believe the movies that put their stamp on 2001 are officially hitting the quarter-century mark. 25 years ago, animation reached creative peaks, turning outcasts into icons, while live-action films dazzled audiences with cutting-edge CGI that propelled imagination to new heights. The year also saw the launch of several franchises that went on to outlive low-rise jeans and flip phones, and the introduction of era-defining lines we still quote today.

Let's rewind 25 years, when Netflix mailed you DVDs and a visit to your local Blockbuster was a weekend highlight, and press play on some of the most popular movies turning 25 this year.

1. SHREK

DreamWorks had us all screaming, "What are you doing in my swamp?" with the release of Shrek in 2001. Introducing us to lovable misfits Shrek, a disgruntled ogre fighting to keep his land, and his best friend, Donkey, a fairytale creature who never stopped talking, the film struck a chord with viewers of all ages and became an instant family movie night staple. Realizing he would have to go to extreme lengths to preserve his swamp, Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) braved treacherous conditions to rescue Princess Fiona and return her safely to her admirer, antagonist Lord Farquaad. The plot takes an unexpected turn when secrets are revealed about the princess that connect her to Shrek, much to the viewers' surprise.

Fun Fact: Producer John H. Williams got the idea for Shrek from his two children who read the book in their preschool and kindergarten classrooms.

2. HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE

A new semester of Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft was in full swing in 2001, with a young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) as its newest student. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, from the mind of author J.K. Rowling, kicked off the beloved eight-film franchise 25 years ago, sending viewers into a magical world of spells, dark history, and managed mischief (sans muggles, of course). The film introduced us to series protagonist Harry Potter, his best friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), his school rival Draco Malfoy, his nemesis Lord Voldemort, and other important characters like Gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid ("You're a wizard, Harry!"), Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, and Professor Severus Snape. The film sees Harry exhibiting true Gryffindor qualities as he attempts to protect the Stone, feeling more at home at Hogwarts than he ever felt with the Dursleys in Surrey.

Fun Fact: J. K. Rowling and Harry Potter share a birthday (July 31)!

3. LEGALLY BLONDE

Before trending TikTok dances, there was the bend and snap. West Coast sorority girl Elle Woods gave a whole new meaning to blonde ambition in 2001's Legally Blonde, reminding us that whoever said orange was the new pink is seriously disturbed! The iconic film, produced by MGM Studios, follows a determined fashion major, portrayed by 2000s it girl Reese Witherspoon, as she attempts to win back the heart of fraternity heartthrob, Warner Huntington III, by navigating her way through Harvard Law School (what, like it's hard?). Through a series of sparkly highs and lovesick lows, Elle finds her footing and even makes a few unlikely friends along the way. Don't underestimate this Gemini vegetarian, because she might just crack the case!

Fun Fact: Warner's character was based on the autobiography of former president George W. Bush.

4. THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) forged their legendary brotherhood in 2001 with the release of the first The Fast and the Furious film. O'Conner, an LAPD officer, is sent on an undercover mission to put an end to illegal street racing. He learns that Toretto is the leader of a hijacking group, highly revered by his fellow street racers, and wastes no time befriending his sister in an attempt to earn his trust and respect. As the plot evolves, O'Conner partakes in street races and falls in love with the very thing he was tasked with dissolving. The Fast and the Furious was only the beginning of a timeless franchise that went on to release 10 additional films, featuring Diesel and Walker as the leads until Walker's untimely death in 2013.

Fun Fact: The storyline of The Fast and the Furious was inspired by a 1998 Vibe Magazine article about illegal street racing in New York City.

5. THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING

Young hobbit Frodo Baggins is in possession of the most powerful ring in Middle-earth in the very first Lord of the Rings film, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, released nearly 25 years ago. Warned by Gandalf, Frodo abandons his peaceful life in the Shire and journeys to destroy the One Ring before Dark Lord Sauron can reclaim it. Frodo meets a series of friends and allies who accompany him to dangerous lands and help him fight deadly creatures. The true meaning of loyalty and sacrifice is uncovered as they travel to Mordor to rid Middle-earth of the Ring. The final two movies in the trilogy were released in 2002 and 2003, in the same sequence as the books written by author J. R. R. Tolkien. The prequel film trilogy, The Hobbit, which follows the story of Bilbo Baggins (Frodo's uncle), was released nearly a decade later.

Fun Fact: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal auditioned to play Frodo. He had one of the "worst auditions" the casting crew had ever seen, and the role was given to Elijah Wood.