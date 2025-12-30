Quiz: How Fast Can You Identify Who Said It in ‘Harry Potter’?

Any fan of the fantasy genre can tell you it’s hard to beat Harry Potter. Whether you grew up reading the books and watching the movies, or you had young kids at the time who were obsessed with all things the Wizarding World, it was—and still is—difficult to escape this franchise. And we’re not complaining. Though the series has faced controversy over the years, the story itself has resonated with so many people, leaving a lasting impact.

Do you love Harry Potter? Prove your expertise by taking our quotes trivia quiz below:

Did you get a perfect score? If you’ve watched the movies or have read the books more times than you can count, we’re sure this quiz was a breeze. But if not, take this as your sign to revisit the Wizarding World.

More Movie & TV Quizzes:

More ‘Harry Potter’ Is on the Way

While Harry Potter has lived on past the books and films ending, fans of the franchise have even more to look forward to in the coming years. If you’ve watched the Fantastic Beasts movies and have seen the play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, then you’re no doubt counting down until the new Harry Potter series premieres. HBO will be home to the new live-action show, adapting the books for a multi-season project.

Though we don’t have a release date for the Harry Potter TV show, we do have many other exciting details. Many well-known actors have been cast to play the adult characters, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

As for the Golden Trio, Warner Bros. has cast largely unknown actors—just as they did with the movies—seeing Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout as the new stars of HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series | Photograph by Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Original Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has sent words of encouragement and advice to McLaughlin as he takes on the role. “It’s crazy I was doing that,” Radcliffe reflected while on Good Morning America earlier this year, noting he was “very excited to watch [the show] as an audience member” instead of its star.

The first season of the Harry Potter series is currently filming and is set to premiere sometime in 2027. HBO has confirmed they’re committed to 10 years of the series to tell the story properly.

Keep up with Mental Floss’s quiz section for more trivia.

You May Also Like: