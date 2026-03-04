The 8 Best Audrey Hepburn Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Audrey Hepburn wore many hats, both literally and metaphorically. The Hollywood icon was a world-renowned actress, a fashion inspiration, a humanitarian, and a mother. Among her greatest achievements are a list of legendary films that have retained their appeal for generations, from black-and-white cinemas to modern streaming platforms. While these scores are over half a century old, their romantic and comedic value has never diminished.

Born in Brussels, Belgium, in May 1929, one of Hepburn's earliest hobbies was ballet, which she studied in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as a teen. She relocated to London to pursue acting and modeling after World War II, and won an Academy Award in 1953 for her first leading role in Roman Holiday. She expanded her portfolio throughout the 1950s and '60s with classics like Sabrina and Breakfast at Tiffany's while becoming a global fashion influence, especially through her work with designer Hubert Givenchy. Married twice (to Mel Ferrer and to Andrea Dotti), she had two sons, Sean and Luca. In her later years, she served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, aiding children in crisis. She died of cancer in January 1993 in Tolochenaz, Switzerland.

Although choosing a favorite among Hepburn’s many films is no easy task, critics at Rotten Tomatoes have ranked her top movies. Their selections offer insight into her enduring legacy, as these titles earned the highest praise.

With that in mind, let's roll the tapes, think pink, take a stroll past Tiffany's, say “Bonjour” to Paris, and visit Henry Higgins to discover the eight best Audrey Hepburn movies ranked by Rotten Tomatoes.

HOW TO STEAL A MILLION (1966)

How to Steal a Million is a light-hearted Paris escapade starring Audrey Hepburn as Nicole Bonnet and Peter O'Toole as alluring art thief Simon Dermott. When Nicole must retrieve her father's fake statue before its authenticity is revealed, she enlists Simon's help in a mission that turns into a stylish, stealthy romance. This film holds an impressive 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the “best” Audrey Hepburn movie according to the review site. The screenplay earned a Writers Guild nomination, but the film didn't win any major awards.

ROMAN HOLIDAY (1953)

Roman Holiday follows Princess Anne, played by Audrey Hepburn, who escapes her royal duties in Rome for a day of fun and freedom. She meets American reporter Joe Bradley, portrayed by Gregory Peck, who initially plans to exploit her story for a few coins, but ends up falling in love with her. The romantic comedy earned Hepburn her first Academy Award and holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting lasting critical acclaim. It remains a touchstone of romantic cinema, with a bittersweet narrative and everlasting charm.

WAIT UNTIL DARK (1967)

Wait Until Dark stars Audrey Hepburn as blind woman Susy Hendrix, who becomes trapped in her apartment by criminals searching for a hidden doll filled with illegal substances worth thousands of dollars. The gang's leader, Harry Roat Jr., is portrayed by Alan Arkin. Susy cleverly turns the darkness to her advantage in a tense showdown. The thriller scored a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, tying with Roman Holiday, and Hepburn received an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

CHARADE (1963)

Audrey Hepburn is Regina Lampert, a widow pursued by criminals seeking her late husband's stolen fortune, in Charade. She forms a cautious alliance with a charming stranger named Peter Joshua, played by Cary Grant, whose identity keeps changing. Set in Paris, the film blends romance, suspense, and witty exchanges. Charade received a 95% Tomatometer score. Despite not securing any major awards, it is still regarded as a critically acclaimed romantic thriller and stands as a testament to Hepburn's iconic fashion sense.

MY FAIR LADY (1964)

My Fair Lady stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, an unkempt Cockney flower girl transformed into a match fit for a prince through speech lessons from linguistics professor Henry Higgins, played by Rex Harrison. Their experiment explores class, identity, and independence in Edwardian London. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 94% rating, and it won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Harrison).

SABRINA (1954)

Sabrina features Audrey Hepburn as Sabrina Fairchild, a chauffeur's daughter who becomes a lady after a cooking class in Paris. Returning sophisticated and confident, she captures the attention of businessman Linus Larrabee, portrayed by Humphrey Bogart, who initially courts her to protect a family merger involving his playboy brother, David Larrabee, but unexpectedly falls in love with her. The romantic comedy holds a 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany's stars Audrey Hepburn as free-spirited socialite Holly Golightly, floating through New York to avoid both her emotions and her troubled past. She forms an undeniable bond with a struggling writer, Paul Varjak, played by George Peppard, who's also keeping a big secret of his own. Their evolving relationship reveals vulnerability beneath all the fabulous parties, fancy clothes, and visits to Tiffany’s. Rotten Tomatoes gave it in 89% rating, tying with Sabrina, and it won two Academy Awards, including Best Original Song for "Moon River."

FUNNY FACE (1957)

Audrey Hepburn shines in Funny Face as intellectual bookshop clerk Jo Stockton, unexpectedly discovered by fashion photographer Dick Avery, portrayed by the effervescent Fred Astaire. He whisks her to Paris for a photoshoot centered on her unique look, blending romance, glamour, and a few dance numbers. The film holds an 87% Rotten Tomatoes rating and is celebrated for its music, choreography, and Hepburn's unmatched charisma.

