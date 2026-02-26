Lily Collins’s Audrey Hepburn Movie and 6 More Films Fueling Hollywood’s Biopic Boom

Hollywood has long been fascinated with the lives of its stars, and 2026 is shaping up to be a year of big-screen tributes. From music legends to silver-screen icons, a wave of biopics is bringing pop culture's most influential figures back into the spotlight. Leading the pack is Lily Collins as Audrey Hepburn in a new film about the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the actress, her iconic role, and the world that shaped both.

Some, like Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, are already set to premiere this year, while others, like Netflix’s Madonna mini-series, haven’t started filming. Regardless of when they hit theaters, these high-profile biopics are ones you’ll want to keep on your radar.

Lily Collins as Audrey Hepburn

Release Date: TBD

Emily in Paris’s Lily Collins is going from the City of Lights to the Big Apple to take on the role of Audrey Hepburn in an untitled biopic about the making of the romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Based on Sam Wasson’s book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M., the film offers a closer look at how the movie came together, from the Paramount production to Hepburn’s rise as an international style and cultural icon.

Ahead of being cast, Collins—a longtime fan of the Hollywood starlet—often drew inspiration from Hepburn, even recreating iconic outfits from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Roman Holiday, Charade, and My Fair Lady in season 4 of Emily in Paris.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson on March 22, 1983; Jaafar Jackson in 'Michael' (2026). | Glen Wilson/Lionsgate; Frank Edwards/Getty

Release Date: April 24, 2026

The Michael Jackson biopic is a family affair, with the King of Pop’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, slated to portray him. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film charts Jackson’s rise from the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, spotlighting hits like "Billie Jean" and "Thriller."

The supporting cast includes Miles Teller as John Branca, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross, with the Jackson family closely involved. The film, now in post-production before its April release, will showcase “over 30 songs spanning his career,” according to producer Graham King.

Zendaya as Ronnie Spector

Release Date: TBD

Zendaya is channeling her musical side to portray Ronnie Spector, lead singer of The Ronettes, in A24’s adaptation of Spector’s autobiography Be My Baby. The singer personally selected Zendaya for the role before she died in 2022, and the two later developed a close relationship.

In an Instagram tribute, Zendaya reflected on her bond with Spector, writing that she felt honored to know her and could “listen to your stories for hours and hours.” The Euphoria star and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins—who had long hoped to collaborate—have aligned on a version of Spector’s story that focuses on the emotional reality of her life with producer Phil Spector instead of following the classic life-story format.

Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg

Jonathan Daviss and Snoop Dogg at the 2025 BET Awards. | Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Release Date: TBD

Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss has been cast as rap legend Snoop Dogg in a biopic directed by Hustle & Flow’s Craig Brewer. Sara Ramaker, president of Death Row Pictures—the film arm of Snoop Dogg’s iconic label—is attached as a producer alongside Snoop himself.

The film follows Snoop’s rise from his Long Beach childhood to West Coast hip-hop stardom, highlighting his early collaborations with Dr. Dre and his breakthrough with Doggystyle. The production has also received $17 million in California tax credits, and filming is expected to begin in 2026.

Julia Garner as Madonna

Release Date: TBD

Julia Garner will be stepping into Madonna's shoes in a biopic directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). After being scrapped by Universal in 2023 and paused for Madonna’s "Celebration" tour, the Queen of Pop’s biopic was revived by Netflix in 2025 as a limited series and is now in early development.

Madonna, singer of hits like "Like a Virgin" and "Material Girl," teased on Instagram in 2024 that she's back to working on her biopic, titled Who’s That Girl, a reference to her 1987 film and single of the same name. Garner, whose acting credits include Inventing Anna and Ozark, later confirmed in a 2025 interview that, while she can't reveal much, the project is still in the works.

Sam Mendes’ The Beatles Biopics

Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) star in Sony's Beatles movies. | John Russo

Release Date: April 2028

“The Fab Four” no longer just refers to the legendary British band, but also to their interconnected biopics, set for spring 2028. Sony Pictures and Oscar-nominated director Sam Mendes are bringing Paul, John, George, and Ringo to the big screen with four films that will converge to "tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history."

Each movie will spotlight a different member, with Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) as Ringo Starr. The supporting cast includes James Norton as Brian Epstein, Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, and Mia McKenna Bruce as Maureen Starkey, among others. For the first time, Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have allowed a scripted film to fully use their life stories and music.

Meryl Streep as Joni Mitchell

Release Date: TBD

The rumors are confirmed: Meryl Streep is set to portray legendary songbird Joni Mitchell in a biopic developed by Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous), who has been working on the project for the past half-decade and first connected with Mitchell during a 1979 Rolling Stone interview.

Known for bringing real-life icons to the screen, Streep has previously portrayed figures such as Margaret Thatcher, Julia Child, and Emmeline Pankhurst. Whispers of Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Joni have circulated, but the Mamma Mia! actress remains the only confirmed cast member. The film will chronicle Mitchell’s groundbreaking career, from her folk beginnings to hits like "Big Yellow Taxi," and is in pre-production, with an expected release date of 2028 or later.