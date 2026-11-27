In the late '90s and early 2000s, Ben Stiller was a household name and king of comedy. It seemed like everyone could quote lines from at least one of his films. He could have the audience in stitches no matter the role he played, protagonist or antagonist. But in 2017, Stiller stepped away from the limelight to focus on his family and to try his hand behind the camera.

Though not starring in many films anymore, Stiller does still act occasionally. His latest film, Focker-in-Law, is the fourth in the Meet the Parents series and is coming to theaters on November 25, 2026. Stiller stars alongside Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande, while also producing the film.

In honor of his return to the screen, we're looking at a few of Stiller's best comedies, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) — 71%

If we had a nickel for every time Ben Stiller played a fat-phobic, fitness-crazed villain, we'd have two nickels. That isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. Stiller even said that his character, White Goodman in Dodgeball, was related to Tony Perkis, his character in Heavyweights. Whether that's true remains to be confirmed, but it is true that Goodman is one of Stiller's most popular roles. His over-the-top acting gives Dodgeball some of its best laughs and complements Vaughn's straight man, Peter La Fleur, perfectly.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) — 81%

If you had never seen The Royal Tenenbaums and just read a plot summary, you would not think it could be a comedy. The comic aspects come from the absurdity of what would normally be very serious matters. Ben Stiller's Chas Tenenbaum has lost his wife and is now a single parent of two boys. His dysfunctional family only adds more stress as his father (Gene Hackman) fakes cancer to renew relationships with his adult children. Stiller pulls off the emotional moments as well as the absurdist comedy.

Tropic Thunder (2008) — 82%

Tropic Thunder has always been a controversial film, but Ben Stiller has always been proud of it. It was a satirical look at method acting and actors who take themselves too seriously. Not only did Stiller star in the film, but he directed it as well. Most critics recognized that the blackface by Robert Downey Jr.'s character and the ableist portrayal by Stiller's character were done as a scathing commentary, and praised it for taking such risks.

There's Something About Mary (1998) — 84%

There's Something About Mary is one of those '90s movies that you remember being funny but are slightly horrified watching it today. A bunch of men obsessing over one woman (Cameron Diaz) was portrayed as a light-hearted romantic comedy, but it would be a horror film if made now. Regardless, Stiller's character is the most decent and does help protect Mary (Diaz) from stalkers and creeps. And critics have ranked this film as one of Stiller's best performances.

While We're Young (2014) — 84%

One of Stiller's more heartfelt comedies, While We're Young is about a couple's mid-life crisis. Stiller plays Josh Srebnick, a filmmaker looking to re-spark his life and his marriage. After meeting a fan of his films, Josh decides that he and his wife (Naomi Watts) should befriend the younger man (Adam Driver) and his wife (Amanda Seyfried). Cue all the tropes about trying to act cool to fit in with a younger generation, but in a way that the audience relates to and empathizes.

Meet the Parents (2000) — 85%

The first time Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro played opposite each other proved to be comedy gold. There is a reason that there are now four films in the series. In Meet the Parents, Stiller plays the unfortunately named Greg Focker, who plans to propose to his girlfriend (Teri Polo) after meeting her parents and getting her father's (De Niro) blessing. This movie should be considered a disaster movie from the amount of mishaps, but it is hilarious to see Greg continue to flounder.

Flirting With Disaster (1996) — 88%

Flirting With Disaster is a strange road trip comedy where Ben Stiller's character is searching for his biological parents. He and his wife, played by Patricia Arquette, decide to take a trip to meet his parents after a caseworker (Téa Leoni) finds their names in the adoption agency database. For some reason, she joins the couple and flirts with Mel (Stiller), causing some obvious friction between him and his wife. Oh, and did we mention that the infant son that Mel refuses to name until he knows his "roots" is also along for the ride? Just a regular family trip!

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017) — 92%

Stiller has demonstrated that family-centered comedies are his forté, and this holds true for his highest rated film, The Meyerowitz Stories. Starring alongside Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman, Elizabeth Marvel, and Emma Thompson, Stiller is a part of the dysfunctional Meyerowitz family. He plays the half-brother and favorite child, Matthew. This film shows Stiller's range and depth in both comedic and dramatic roles.

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