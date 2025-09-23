Bid on Rare Artwork of ‘Jaws,’ the Original ‘Superman,’ and More at the Collectible Posters Auction

Movie posters can make a lasting impact on audiences, with some of the greatest ones being just as iconic as the movies themselves. Rare movie posters, in particular, are a popular item on the auction market; some of the most valuable artworks run for hundreds of thousands of dollars. If you’re looking to snag a new conversation piece for your home theater, Propstore Auction is hosting the Collectible Posters Auction this October.

How to Own a Piece of Hollywood History

An ‘Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein’ poster. | Propstore

The auction features over 1250 pieces and spans about a century of cinematic arts. In addition to posters, Propstore is selling lobby cards, photographs, and more over the course of three days. The auction begins on October 10, 2025, and lasts until October 12. Absentee online bidding is already open and will continue for the duration of the event starting at 9:30 a.m. (PDT) each day. There‘s an array of items in each lot, and they‘re expected to bring in about $1.5 million altogether.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

A few highlights include a Hell’s Angels (1930) three-sheet poster, which is believed to be the only known example of its kind. It’s already starting out at $8000, and is expected to run between $16,000 and $32,000.

A ‘Hell‘s Angels’ poster. | Propstore

A one-sheet Superman (1941) poster also made it to the auction. This movie marks the superhero’s first time on screen and the first movie poster ever made for him. Although its starting bid is $7500, it could reach up to $30,000.

One of the most iconic superheroes. | Propstore

Of course, Propstore Auction couldn’t forget one of the most famous—or infamous—fictional sharks. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) terrified audiences upon its release. The film is renowned as one of the most successful movies for the director, and this tri-folded poster captures all the magic. The Jaws poster is a lot cheaper compared to the previous entries, starting at $750. However, it may sell for up to $3000.

The scariest shark ever. | Propstore

Aside from movie posters, broken pots can also fetch a high price at auction. This one sold for $60,000 in April of this year.