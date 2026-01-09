Winter gets a little sparkle when the Golden Globes roll around, shining like pure gold in the darkest months. Long before the Grammys and Oscars dominate screens in February and March, the Globes bring a little Hollywood magic when the world could use it most. We tune in each year to see which stars will take home a coveted statuette, whether for film, television, or even podcasts.

On the surface, it's all familiar: red carpets, speeches, and glitzy gowns. But behind the glamour lies a history full of surprises—from heavy 24-carat gold–plated trophies to impromptu acceptance speeches, unexpected wins, and celebrity boycotts that changed the ceremony's course. Before the 83rd Golden Globes airs, check out these fascinating Golden Globes facts that prove the awards are as unpredictable as they are glamorous.

1. A Golden Globe statuette weighs about 7.85 pounds.

The iconic Golden Globe trophy weighs over 7 pounds and is crafted from a combination of zinc, brass, and bronze. Between 2018 and 2026, the shiny statuette experienced a growth spurt, gaining 2.35 pounds and increasing in size to 12.77 inches by 3.64 inches, from 10.75 inches by 3.5 inches. Its surprising heft reflects the award's status as one of Hollywood's most coveted prizes.

2. The youngest Golden Globe winner was just 9 years old.

Ricky Schroder made history in 1980 when he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as T.J. in The Champ. At just 9 years old, he became the youngest performer ever to take home a Globe. Schroder received his second Golden Globe nomination in 1991, though he did not win.

3. Television awards weren't added to the Golden Globes until 1956.

Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

When the Golden Globes first rolled out in 1944, the ceremony was strictly a movie affair. Television didn't get a seat at the table until more than a decade later, when TV categories were finally introduced.

4. The Golden Globes now honor 28 categories.

During the annual Golden Globes ceremony, awards are handed out across 28 categories—15 for film, 12 for television, and the newest, Best Podcast, which debuts in 2026. Film categories honor best motion picture, director, screenplay, and acting in leading and supporting roles, while television categories spotlight top series and performances. By celebrating achievements on both the big and small screens—and now even in podcasts—the Globes have earned a reputation as one of Hollywood's most comprehensive awards shows.

5. Jack Nicholson once turned heads at the Golden Globes by "mooning" the crowd.

At the 1998 Golden Globe Awards, actor Jack Nicholson received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. Instead of a traditional acceptance speech, Nicholson playfully pretended to moon the audience to show his thanks.

6. The Golden Globes trophies aren't just golden in name.

While each statuette contains a mix of base metals—including bronze and zinc—its exterior is coated in gold, increasing its value. The award features a 24-karat gold-plated design, giving it the signature gleaming finish that makes it instantly recognizable.

7. Walking the red carpet takes more than a few steps.

Christina House/GettyImages

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association lays down 30,000 square feet of red carpet for the Globes, giving "walk of fame" a whole new meaning. A few days before the main ceremony, the carpet is rolled out in a special preview to prepare for the stars and cameras that will arrive on awards night.

8. Hollywood boycotted the 2008 Golden Globes.

Due to the Writers Guild of America strike, many actors opted out of attending the ceremony in solidarity with the striking writers. As a result, the live broadcast was canceled and replaced with a press conference, a rare moment when Hollywood’s biggest night went mostly behind the scenes.

9. Meryl Streep tops the Golden Globes leaderboard for most wins.

Bob Riha Jr/GettyImages

Meryl Streep has earned more Golden Globes than any other actor in history, with a total of eight awards. Along the way, the Mamma Mia and Kramer vs. Kramer actress has been nominated 33 times.

10. Animated features finally earned their own Golden Globe category in 2007.

Animated films have been delighting audiences for decades, but the Golden Globes didn't officially honor them until 2007. Pixar’s Cars kicked things off, and hits like Ratatouille, Coco, and Inside Out followed suit.

11. This iconic Beverly Hills hotel has hosted the Golden Globes for over 60 years.

Christina House/GettyImages

In true Hollywood glamour, the Golden Globes have called the Beverly Hilton home since 1961. Each year, the ceremony takes place in the International Ballroom, where guests are wined and dined throughout the night.