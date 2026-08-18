The 7 Best Greek Mythology Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

When it comes to epic movies, ancient Greek mythology is the Golden Fleece of source material. Between monstrous creatures, tragic romances, and mighty warriors, filmmakers have no shortage of stories to draw from.

Hollywood’s obsession with Mount Olympus goes back to the silent film era, but directors are still finding new ways to bring Bronze Age myths to the silver screen. In July 2026, Universal released Christopher Nolan’s star-studded adaptation of Homer's Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus. From sold-out screenings starting before the movie even premiered to instant critical acclaim, the almost three-hour IMAX adventure proved that audiences still have an appetite for ancient tragedy.

Nolan’s epic action film quickly sailed to an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, yet it still didn’t manage to snag the top spot within the genre. From mid-century arthouse films to modern star-studded blockbusters, here are the seven best Greek mythology movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

Orpheus (1950) // 97%

Taking the top spot on Rotten Tomatoes is French auteur Jean Cocteau’s surrealist take on the Orpheus myth. The arthouse film sets the story of the mythic musician—who journeys to the underworld to rescue his wife—in post-WWII Paris. Jean Marais stars as the famous poet Orphée, who becomes obsessed with a mysterious princess who personifies Death.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes praised Cocteau's poetic storytelling and creative visual effects. Camera tricks, like running film in reverse and using pools of liquid mercury as a mirror, were practical by nature, yet hauntingly magical in spirit.

The Odyssey (2026) // 94%

Ranking second is the newest Greek mythology-inspired movie on the list: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. With a stacked cast featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Zendaya as Athena, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Tom Holland as Telemachus, the adaptation was a guaranteed hit before it even hit theaters.

Critics were quick to pick apart historical inaccuracies—like a mishmash of accents and suspiciously modern armor—but the stunning cinematography and Damon's performance as the anguished mastermind behind the Trojan Horse still propelled the film into blockbuster territory.

Rather than focusing on mythical monster-fighting, Nolan foregrounded the human psyche. He left power players like Zeus and Poseidon in the shadows, weaving a deeply personal narrative of survival.

Black Orpheus (1959) // 88%

The versatility of the Orpheus legend is proven once again in Marcel Camus’ Oscar-winning adaptation, which swaps ancient Greece for the colorful streets of Rio de Janeiro during Carnaval.

Starring Breno Mello as Orfeu and Marpessa Dawn as Eurydice, Black Orpheus turns the favelas into a mythic stage filled with music, ornate costumes, and all the emotions. The film follows two lovers as they navigate their newfound passion amid the chaos of the festival, a hitman disguised as Death, and, most terrifying of all, Orfeu’s scorned fiancée, Mira.

Rotten Tomatoes reviewers emphasized the power of its acclaimed bossa nova soundtrack by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Luiz Bonfá, which breathed new life into the myth while helping introduce Brazilian culture to the rest of the world.

Jason and the Argonauts (1963) // 85%

When it comes to retro fantasy, few films have aged as well as Don Chaffey’s 1963 take on the third-century BCE Greek epic poem the Argonautica. The film follows the hero Jason, portrayed by Todd Armstrong, as he traverses dangerous waters to retrieve the Golden Fleece.

While the story sticks to a familiar heroic quest, critics had plenty of praise for visual effects legend Ray Harryhausen. Reviewers highlighted his iconic stop-motion animation, which brought mythological creatures like the multi-headed Hydra and the giant bronze statue Talos to life. Just as unforgettable is the famous skeleton sword fight, which poses just as much of a threat to Jason and his crew as any god or monster.

Hercules (1997) // 83%

Disney’s Renaissance era got a second wind when the animated musical Hercules hit theaters in 1997. Reimagining Heracles as an awkward young hero striving to prove his divine worth, the film pairs Tate Donovan’s Hercules with a sarcastic Megara (voiced by Susan Egan) and a gospel-singing chorus of Muses.

Critics showered praise on the film’s humor, high-energy animation, and Alan Menken's catchy score. But James Woods’ wisecracking Hades remains the true standout, giving Disney fans a reason to revisit the movie far beyond its many Greek mythology easter eggs.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) // 78%

Like most casual viewers, the Coen brothers famously claimed they had never actually read Homer’s Odyssey when they wrote this musical comedy. Nonetheless, the mythological parallels are unmissable. Set in Depression-era Mississippi, the film stars George Clooney as Ulysses Everett McGill, an escaped convict embarking on a trek across the South to stop his wife from marrying another man.

Reviewers loved the movie’s witty script and surprisingly seamless integration of mythic tropes—from riverside sirens to a cyclopean Bible salesman. Set against a Grammy-winning bluegrass soundtrack, it’s a satisfying watch for even the strictest of Greek mythology sticklers.

The Return (2024) // 78%

Uberto Pasolini’s take on the final chapter of Homer’s Odyssey skips the CGI spectacle for a grounded, raw character drama. Ralph Fiennes stars as a weathered Odysseus who finally washes ashore in Ithaca after two decades of war and wandering at sea.

Fast-forwarding through the mythical monsters and divine battles at the climax of the original epic shifts the focus onto the chaos of a civilization collapsed without a king at its helm. Reviewers praised Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche (playing Penelope) for their performances, noting how their grounded portrayals bring a human core to the classic epic.

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