All 8 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

From its first spell to its final battle, the Harry Potter series casts a wide net across fantasy, friendship, and the fight between good and evil. Spanning eight films and multiple directors (and Dumbledores) that collectively grossed over $7.7 billion worldwide, the franchise shifts in tone as it moves from schoolyard magic to a darker conflict driven by Voldemort and his Death Eaters.

That evolution is reflected in the critics’ rankings, where not all films were received equally. In fact, according to Rotten Tomatoes, each installment is Certified Fresh, with scores above 75% across the board—but which films earn top marks with an ‘O ’ and which ones get a ‘T’ for Troll?

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) - 96%

The last Harry Potter film in the series is also the best, at least according to critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who gave it a near-perfect score. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 picks up where Deathly Hallows: Part 1 left off: Voldemort has claimed the Elder Wand, Hogwarts is under Snape’s control, and Harry, Ron, and Hermione plot a daring break-in at Bellatrix’s Gringotts vault. True to the story it concludes, the film is a chaotic, action-packed spectacle—from the hunt for the Horcruxes to the ultimate showdown with Voldemort. Flashbacks in the Pensieve reveal Snape’s (Alan Rickman) softer side, adding emotional depth to the high-stakes adventure, making it a thrilling and satisfying finale to the decade-long saga.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) - 90%

In second place is the third chronological film in the Harry Potter series, which shifts from the whimsical, childlike tone of the first two movies to the darker, more foreboding atmosphere that defines the rest of Harry’s Hogwarts journey. This can in part be attributed to Alfonso Cuarón, director of Prisoner of Azkaban, who took a more mature turn for the movie, from his introduction of an older generation of wizards—the Marauders and Harry's parents—to the long, moving shots that let viewers experience the story and the lead-up to Voldemort’s eventual return through Harry’s eyes.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) - 88%

The Goblet of Fire is where things get interesting, introducing a host of new characters, from Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) to Cho Chang (Katie Leung), and creatures, like the eerie merpeople Harry encounters during the second task, rounding out the magical world that Harry has begun to make his name in.

The fourth movie in the series goes from Transfiguration classes, where the only things at stake were good marks, to the dangerous Triwizard Tournament, where Harry’s life ended up on the line. With plenty of time for Harry and his friends to simply be teenagers, from Harry and Cho’s romance to Hermione and Ron’s love triangle, it gives fans a break from the stress of Voldemort—at least until he returns to his full, snake-like form at the graveyard climax—without skimping on the action and near-magical effects.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) - 83%

Skipping to the sixth film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, lands in fourth place. The film takes a slower, more character-driven approach, balancing moments of dry humor—from Harry’s clapbacks at Snape to the campy Professor Slughorn—with a growing sense of darkness as Voldemort’s presence looms larger than ever.

Much of the story unfolds through Harry’s lessons with Dumbledore, where he uncovers more about Voldemort’s past and the secrets behind the Horcruxes, adding deeper context to the series’ central conflict. At the same time, the film leans into the characters’ personal lives, from Ron’s complicated love life to Draco Malfoy’s emotional strife. Though it features fewer large-scale battles than other entries, the film lays crucial groundwork for the final installment, blending character development with rising tension as the wizarding world edges closer to war.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) - 82%

In fifth place is Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which strikes the perfect balance between portraying the last of the young wizards’ childhood and the darker side of their world, with wholesome moments like Harry’s homecoming at the Burrow, and creepy ones like the deadly Basilisk lurking in the Chamber. As the mystery unfolds, Harry, Ron, and Hermione dig deeper into the legend behind the Chamber, uncovering clues that point to Tom Riddle and his connection to Hogwarts’ dark past.

The film introduces memorable new characters, from the vain Professor Lockhart to the loyal house elf Dobby, while expanding the Wizarding World with both charm and tension. By the time Harry confronts the creature in the Chamber, the story has fully shifted from lighthearted adventure to a more dangerous journey, marking a key step in the series’ growing darkness. And if you don’t buy Rotten Tomatoes’ ranking, take it from film critic Roger Ebert, who gave the movie his highest rating of four stars.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) - 80%

In this case, first isn’t the worst, as Rotten Tomatoes ranked the film that started it all just safely above last. In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, audiences step into the Wizarding World for the first time alongside the pint-sized Potter boy, experiencing iconic moments like his journey with Hagrid to Diagon Alley and the trio’s arrival at Hogwarts. As Harry, Ron, and Hermione discover magic for the first time, the film leans into a lighter, more whimsical tone, melding schoolyard adventures with fantastical challenges like Quidditch and the trials guarding the Sorcerer’s Stone.

While the central conflict is simpler than in later installments, the film’s charm lies in its world-building and introduction to beloved characters, even if the pacing and stakes don’t quite match the intensity of what’s to come. At the time, Sorcerer’s Stone became the second highest-grossing movie ever behind Titanic, earning $974.8 million, a record later surpassed by Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) - 78%

Harry truly begins to come into his own in Order of the Phoenix, as he finds himself dismissed by the Ministry of Magic just as Voldemort’s return becomes harder to ignore. Frustrated and largely on his own, he takes the lead by forming Dumbledore’s Army, bringing his friends together to prepare for what the authorities won’t. Much of the film builds tension through smaller, increasingly oppressive moments at Hogwarts, from Umbridge’s rigid control to Harry’s unsettling visions and revealing conversations with Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) that hint at a deeper connection to Voldemort and his past.

While the pacing can feel uneven at times—especially considering it’s one of the shortest films despite being based on the longest book—the film delivers when it matters most, culminating in a chaotic showdown at the Ministry of Magic that raises the stakes and pushes the series firmly into its final stretch. Directed by David Yates—who would go on to helm the rest of the series—the film adopts a darker, more grounded style, placing greater emphasis on the characters’ emotions and inner struggles than on flashy magical moments.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) - 76%

Interestingly, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 ranks last on Rotten Tomatoes, while its sequel takes the top spot. In Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Harry, Ron, and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind and set out on their own as they search for Horcruxes and try to stay ahead of Voldemort’s rising power. Much of the film follows the trio on the run, focusing on their isolation and the strain of their journey rather than large-scale battles or classroom moments. As tensions escalate and their mission becomes more uncertain, the film builds toward a confrontation at Malfoy Manor, ending on a cliffhanger that sets the stage for the final showdown to come.

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