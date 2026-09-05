Morgan Freeman is a household name admired by generations of fans.

He’s an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner. He’s played God, a tech mastermind, a pimp, a gym veteran, a detective, a chauffeur to Miss Daisy, and that’s only scratching the surface of his decades-long career.

In addition to his unforgettable roles, Freeman is known for his deep, smooth voice. His signature sound has earned him narration credits in a handful of films and documentaries, including 2005’s War of the Worlds and March of the Penguins, as well as several audiobooks over the past decade.

Whether you know him from recent narrations like 2023’s Life on Our Planet, or films like 1995's Seven and his breakthrough role in 1987’s Street Smart, it’s undeniable that Freeman has left a lasting impression on audiences captivated by his characters, and the entertainment industry as a whole.

While the world reveres his films, some Freeman himself fondly recalls, there are also a few he admits he could have done without.

Let’s draw the curtain on Morgan Freeman’s favorite (and least favorite) Morgan Freeman films.

MORGAN FREEMAN'S FAVORITE MORGAN FREEMAN FILMS

The actor has made a few comments over the years about which films he considers his best, and his answers vary.



In a recent interview with Billboard, he was quick to name Driving Miss Daisy (1989) as a favorite among his extensive body of work, with little elaboration. However, during a speech at the British Film Institute in 2000, he reflected on the role with a different tone.

"I think the big mistake was Driving Miss Daisy, actually. [Hoke Colburn] caught on—this wise, old, dignified, Black man . . . some characters become sort of bracketed. Everywhere you go, they’re going to expect some aspect of that character out of you."

Another favorite Freeman reminisces about is Street Smart.

"I mean, I got an Academy Award nomination for being a pimp!” he quipped, also noting that he enjoys being part of "good stories."

In 2025, he appeared on the Today show, revealing that his favorite films were the few he did with his friend and fellow actor Clint Eastwood, including Unforgiven (1992) and Million Dollar Baby (2004).

MORGAN FREEMAN'S LEAST FAVORITE MORGAN FREEMAN FILMS

While Freeman hasn’t specifically named a least favorite film, he did refer to one project as a “nightmare.”

In a 2014 interview with The Daily Beast, Freeman admitted, “I had one major nightmare. I’m not sure if I should say what it is…” When someone mentioned The Bonfire of the Vanities, released in 1990, Freeman replied:

"That’s it! It was one of my favorite, favorite books, and… Come on! Let’s go back and do it again, and do it right."

Another film the silver-screen standout wishes we would all "stop talking about" just so happens to be among his most celebrated titles. Despite earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Ellis Boyd "Red" Redding in The Shawshank Redemption, Freeman wasn’t the biggest fan of the production process.

"There were moments of extreme tension on the set. Between the producers and actors, between the director and actors, between everybody. Just this personality stuff between different groups. Very strange. Let’s stop talking about that one."

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