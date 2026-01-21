5 Real Places Where Beloved Rom-Coms Were Filmed—And What to Do There

There’s nothing better than a good rom-com to get you in the lovey-dovey spirit for Valentine’s Day. Except that is, actually taking a trip to the quaint town where said rom-com was filmed. But many rom-coms are actually filmed at a different location from where they’re set, which can make it hard to know what features of a place are real, which are made up, and how you can actually visit.

To set the record straight in time for Valentine’s Day, here’s a roundup of the real locations where your five favorite rom-coms were filmed—from a charming fishing village in Massachusetts to a mountain town in the Rockies—and what to do with your loved one while you’re in town.

Rockport, Massachusetts

The Proposal is a 2009 romantic comedy about an overbearing boss named Margaret Tate (Sanda Bullock) who blackmails her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), into pretending to marry her so she can stay in the United States despite her work visa expiring.

Although this star-studded rom-com is set in Sitka, Alaska, it was actually filmed just an hour’s drive from bustling Boston in the seacoast village of Rockport, Massachusetts.

Couples love visiting this town for its picturesque ocean views, centrally located town beach, and quaint fishing shacks (including Motif 1, among the most painted buildings in the U.S.). It’s the ideal place to grab your hunny and a lobster roll while you watch the waves roll in, contemplating life.

Safety Harbor, Florida

Tucked along the Northwest shores of Old Tampa Bay, Safety Harbor is a laid-back seaside Florida town with historic roots—the perfect place for the kind of typical Hallmark romance we can’t help but love.

Love in the Sun, released in 2019, is about the creator of a dating app who, after getting engaged, visits her hometown in Florida to share the news. Instead, she unexpectedly reconnects with someone from her past, and the rest is history.

Safety Harbor isn’t just the filming spot for this tangled love story about old flames resurging, but it’s also a coveted destination for couples seeking the warmth of a Florida vacation without the crowds. Stroll the shops of its colorful downtown, indulge in the healing waters of Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, or watch a stunning sunrise from Phillippe Park for an unforgettable romantic getaway.

Athens, Georgia

This highly rated 2013 film adaptation of Tim Tharp’s young adult novel follows an unlikely romance between two high school opposites, played by Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller. Set in suburban Oklahoma, The Spectacular Now was filmed in the small city of Athens, Georgia and features a few prominent local landmarks frequented by locals and visitors alike.

Mell’s Place, for instance, is a real bar in Athens with live music and karaoke every week. The director of the film, James Ponsoldt, chose to film in locations around town that were personally sentimental to him—including at a convenience store near the hospital where he was born and in the neighborhoods where he grew up—which might be why the film has such a relatable, down-to-Earth feel.

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado, is both the setting and one of the filming locations for the film Catch and Release. Starring Jennifer Garner, who plays Gray, and Timothy Olyphant, her deceased ex’s friend who becomes her new love interest, this film became an instant classic. Two decades have passed since it was released in 2006, but the way its characters grapple with affordability, secrets, heartbreak, and grief feels more real than ever.

While some of the film was shot in Vancouver, Canada, a few iconic scenes take place on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, a perfect place for couples to stroll, visit shops, soak in the views of the Rockies, and grab a delicious bite together. Other Boulder hot spots in the movie include the Celestial Seasonings tea factory and the Boulder Farmer’s Market.

Southport, North Carolina

Every Nicholas Sparks book-to-movie adaptation has just the right dose of corny scenes and swoonworthy romance. Safe Haven, which follows a young woman named Katie (Julianne Hough) hiding in a small town from her abusive partner, feels more like a thriller. As Katie falls in love with local widower Alex (Josh Duhamel), the beauty of Southport, North Carolina, is on display in every scene.

From the fishing boats in the lovely downtown marina to the tackle store that served as an impromptu dance scene for characters Katie and Alex, people love stopping into Southport to see for themselves where this film about happily ever after took place.